‘Home Shall Be Here’ project touring to Kimberley, Centre 64

Musicians Evan Freeman (right) and Eily Aurora (left) will be performing at Studio 64 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 (Facebook file).

A new and unique sound is coming to the Studio at Centre 64 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 featuring touring musicians Evan Freeman and Eily Aurora.

The duo are touring their project titled ‘Home Shall be Here’, which focuses on connecting people to their body, community and planet.

Freeman says it’s all about “claiming our home here on Earth”.

He explained that he and Aurora were compelled to create the project after the suicides of two of their best friends.

“Both were close musical collaborators, talented multi-instrumentalists and community leaders,” he said. “Losing them affected us deeply and fragmented our artistic community. It also woke us up to the shocking statistics of depression, anxiety and suicice locally and globally.”

Freeman says that the performance will have elements of meditation, participation and dancing.

“Elements of the performance will address mental health,” he said, adding that they work with the Canadian Mental Health Association and local, private councillors to ensure that anyone who needs support is represented.

“As professional musicians, creative expression has been a critical way of maintaining our own mental health,” Freeman said. “We try to help others by sharing our music, messages of hope and creative resources through these performances.”

Freeman is both a singer and songwriter, based out of Calgary, that has been performing for 15 years. Aurora is a Keltic and Chinese-style harpist, also based in Calgary, and has been performing across North America for the past 10 years.

“Eily plays both harps simultaneously and she has created a device that connects her music to living plants which creates an interactive element to performances,” said Freeman.

The two are touring across B.C. and Alberta for the months of April and May and Freeman says they are excited to share their music with the Kimberley community.

“We’re headed in this direction, and Kimberley seemed like a really nice place to stop and visit. Centre 64 seems like a really good fit for us, it looks like a beautiful venue,” he said. “We’re really excited to tour and play in Kimberley; it’s our first time touring the project and it’s a unique and exciting performance.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $28 for non-members and $24 for arts council members. For more information visit the Kimberley Arts Council website, kimberleyarts.com, or www.homeshallbehere.com.

