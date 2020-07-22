Hollywood North: Hallmark movie filming in Harrison Hot Springs

Movie magic has returned to Harrison Hot Springs.

Neverbrides Production Inc. is filming in Harrison for most of the week, filming a Hallmark movie of the same name. According to local sources and the production company, filming is scheduled along Naismith Avenue on Wednesday (July 22) and Thursday (July 23) and at Muddy Waters Café on Esplanade Avenue on Monday (July 27).

Information on the plot of Neverbrides is scarce as of publication, but the film is part of the company’s Fall Harvest movie lineup. According to Hallmark Channel’s website, the movie stars Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte and will be directed by Jessica Harmon.

According to a notification letter from Neverbrides Production Inc., though no special effects nor stunts are planned there will be trucks in the area. There are expected to be lights directed toward the sets, which would make the area brighter than usual in addition to generator noise. To minimize parking interruptions throughout the village, the larger production vehicles will be parked at the Harrison Hot Springs resort, on the north side of Lillooet Avenue and the east side of Maple Street.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place throughout the filming campaign in the village.

“It is imperative that we work together to prevent the disease from infecting our workplace and spreading to our families and the greater community,” writes Rico Mielnicki, location manager. “The physical and mental health and safety of all cast and crew is important.”

Neverbrides will be Jessica Harmon’s second directorial effort, according to IMDb. The Ontario-born actress is best known for her work on The 100, iZombie and Supernatural.

Chaley Rose hails from Columbus, Indiana and starred as Zoey Dalton on CMT’s Nashville.

Nathan Witte is from Calgary and most recently portrayed Agent Miguel Robles in Batwoman and as the demon Godric in the re-imagined Charmed series.

The Fall Harvest movies for 2020 also includes Country at Heart, a romantic tale of a struggling country singer that meets a Nashville songwriter with writer’s block, starring Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant.

Neverbrides is scheduled to premiere October 10, 2020 on the Hallmark Channel.

For more information concerning filming, call the production office at 604-292-8510.

More to come.

