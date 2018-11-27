Holiday vessel parades coming to Tofino and Ucluelet

"Grab your neighbours, grab your friends and decorate the boat."

Festive oceanic light shows will parade past Tofino and Ucluelet’s harbours this holiday season and boaters have until Friday to sign up to participate in the festive fun.

Tofino’s Sea of Lights event will be held on Dec. 7 this year.

The event was launched by Tofino Resort and Marina last year and is preparing a triumphant second showing.

Locals and visitors are invited to watch vessels dolled-up with care sailing past The Hatch Waterfront Pub, where viewers can enjoy live music and complimentary hot cocoa from 5:30-8 p.m.

Anyone interested in decorating their vessel and joining the parade must register at marina@tofinoresortmarina.com by Nov. 30.

Ucluelet’s long-running Harbour Lights Sail Past event will be held on Dec. 12.

The event is hosted by the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce and hot cocoa, apple cider and cookies will be dished out at Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock while lit-up vessels parade past.

“It’s a great community event and it brings everyone together,” said Ucluelet councillor and Chamber of Commerce office manager Lara Kemps . “It’s a feel-good project. Grab your neighbours, grab your friends and decorate the boat.”

The deadline to register a vessel for the parade is Nov. 30 and boaters can sign up at chamberoffice@uclueletinfo.com.

