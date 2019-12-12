Holiday tribute celebrates ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’

Christmas with Sinatra in Abbotsford on Dec. 17 and Mission on Dec. 18

Christmas with Sinatra comes to Abbotsford on Dec. 17 and Mission on Dec. 18, featuring Dane Warren as Frank Sinatra. (Submitted photo)

Christmas with Sinatra comes to Abbotsford and Mission next week.

The production stars Canadian entertainer Dane Warren and the 19-piece Bruce James Orchestra.

Show time is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford (32315 South Fraser Way) and Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Clarke Theatre in Mission (33700 Prentis Ave.).

Christmas with Sinatra is presented under the creative direction of London-based Anthony James – originally from Victoria, B.C. – of Renee James Productions.

The concert features musical arrangements by the Bruce James Orchestra, staging and lighting by James, and rich vocals by Warren, an international performing artist who was born in Vancouver.

This new holiday concert brings to the stage a vibrant mix of beloved ballads, traditional jazz standards, and classic holiday favourites.

The production has recently been added to a larger series of shows that first premiered in 2008.

The Legends Concert Series features music from some of the most iconic jazz artists of the 20th century including, but not limited to, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Rosemary Clooney, and Louis Armstrong.

The series was hailed in the press as “The Jazz Highlight of the Season” and garnered James an M Award nomination for Best Producer/Presenter.

The series went on to play in multiple cities to rave reviews.

Renee James Productions was formed in early 2017 as a rebrand of Ocean Entertainment Worldwide, which was founded in 1995.

The rebranding was implemented after James went from a sole proprietorship to a partnership format to expand the enterprise across borders. It now operates in both Canada and the United Kingdom.

Renee James Productions is recognized primarily for creating, producing, and presenting Broadway musicals, film, television, stage plays, dance, fashion, literary, spoken word, and concert production.

Christmas with Sinatra marks the company’s fourth Canadian West Coast presentation.

Tickets start at $15 in Abbotsford and $13 in Mission. They are available at eventbrite.ca.