Holiday Hallmark film shot in Hope airing Dec. 7

Wallace Street got Christmas treatment earlier this year when a Hallmark film production was in town. Their film, A Homecoming for the Holidays, airs on Saturday, Dec. 7 according to the Hallmark website. (Jessica Peters/ Standard file photo)

Set the PVR, break out the Christmas cookies and whip up some hot cocoa — it’s time to view another Hallmark movie filmed in Hope.

A Homecoming for the Holidays is set to air on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m., according to the Hallmark website. It stars Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar, both of who were in Hope in October where they shot some of the outdoor scenes for the movie. They used an area in front of several businesses on Wallace Street, and a portion of Memorial Park.

The story revolves around a soldier who is coming home at Christmas, according to hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com.

“Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and brother Ryan’s fellow ex-soldier Matt is in town,” it says. “Writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.”

Several locals from Hope and Chilliwack are in the movie as extras, and a Hope woman was pleased when the crew accepted her offer of cookies. They are on display in the movie by the obligatory Hallmark ‘hot cocoa’ stand in the park.

READ MORE: Christmas comes early to Hope’s downtown

It’s not the first time Hallmark has come to town. Several movies have been filmed in and around in the past few years, including Hallmark’s Winter’s Dream, which starred Dean Cain, and the horror film Antlers, starring Keri Russell.

A Homecoming for the Holidays will also air on the W Network on Dec. 15.

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.