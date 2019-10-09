Hodgson serving Breakfast in America 40 years later

Former Supertramp frontman delivering his hits from the band, Nov. 25-26 at the Royal Theatre

Roger Hodgson is giving a little bit of his time at the Royal Theatre on Nov. 25 and 26.

The former frontman for 1970s and 80s British rock icons Supertramp delivers his hits from the band, and his solo material as part of the Breakfast in America 40th anniversary tour. At the time of this writing, tickets had nearly sold out for the soft rock superstar, whose music has charmed baby boomers, their children and grandchildren.

Hodgson composed many of the band’s biggest hits on this sixth album, including “Goodbye Stranger,” “The Logical Song,” “Take the Long Way Home” and the title track. Breakfast in America won the band their first Grammy in 1980, and went on to sell four million copies.

Hodgson left the band in 1983, quickly releasing his first solo LP, In the Eye of the Storm in 1984. The album gave him his own hits like “In Jeopardy” and “Had a Dream.”

Since then, he released further material, along with doing a stint with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band in 2001. The Victoria shows come at the tail end of the tour, with the curtain call at the Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver Nov. 29.

Tickets at the Royal Theatre start at $93.25. For more information, check out rmts.bc.ca.

editor@mondaymag.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter