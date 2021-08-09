Hip-hop artist brings new backyard music festival to Nanaimo

A Nanaimo hip-hop artist has organized his first music festival.

On Aug. 14, Darcy McBride, a.k.a. Details, presents Backyard Boogie 2021 on a property on Maxey Road in Nanaimo. This is McBride’s first show he’s organizing through his new Hoodstock Entertainment promotion company.

McBride described Backyard Boogie in hockey terms, with three distinct periods separated by two intermissions.

“The first period’s comedy, the second period is acoustic, R&B vocalists, and then the third period will be a pop, dance, rap kind of set,” he explained. “So it’s exciting to put it on and know that while I get an opportunity to get my stick on the ice, I’m not the only player playing. You’ve got literally a full roster.”

McBride is one of the artists on the bill as well. After stepping away from music for nine years he’s recently gotten back into writing and recording. He said he took music semi-seriously when he was younger, but now that he’s older he feels he has something to say.

“Money, heartbreak, emotion, beating a dope addiction – honestly, I was hit by a car a decade and a half ago and spent close to a decade taking the painkillers they told me would help me out – so there’s a lot of life to put out,” he said.

In early 2020 McBride released the album Laundry, which he said was a journal and a metaphor for his mental health at the time. Unfortunately, after the record came out COVID-19 restrictions came in and put him back on the sidelines.

In the meantime, he’s made a new album, created a clothing brand and founded Hoodstock, which he hopes to use to uplift other Island musicians.

“If me being able to call these people and organize and promote my own shows puts me on a faster route and potentially takes some people that I care about who are talented with me, let’s go,” he said.

Even though Backyard Boogie is his first venture into concert promotion, he’s been excited and encouraged by the support. And with tickets selling quickly, he said the response has been “ridiculous in a good way.”

“If this is the reaction to a small show on a private property, just let me rent a venue,” he said.

WHAT’S ON … Backyard Boogie 2021 takes place on Aug. 14 from noon to 11 p.m. $45 for floor seats, $35 for general admission. For tickets and more information, e-mail backyardboogie21@gmail.com.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin