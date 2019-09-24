High Quadra Ramblers play Cumberland

Old-time string duo the High Quadra Ramblers are embarking on a B.C. fall tour. HQR has been playing festivals all over B.C. this past summer while recording their second full-length album in Duncan. The fall tour schedule brings them to Cumberland's own Studio Live, Sept. 27.

The Ramblers are Mack Shields (from the Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra) on fiddle and vocals, and Kaitlin Chamberlin on banjo, vocals, and step-dancing. With beautiful old-time vocal harmonies and skilled instrumentation, they weave intricate notes over the droning backdrop of clawhammer banjo. They play a wide range of traditional music – from Métis to Celtic, Appalachian, bluegrass, Cajun and roots. Expect high-energy hillbilly hoedowns to droney, Middle-Eastern inspired instrumentals.

Since appearing on the West Coast music scene two years ago, HQR has been active — they’ve completed four tours, played in Canada and the U.S., released their debut album and two EPs with another album on the way, and have had their music commissioned for a film soundtrack (www.risenshinethemovie.com). The short film has since won seven awards including Best Sound Design at the Independent Shorts Awards in L.A.

This high energy duo has been working on new material all summer and is not to be missed!

The folks who were lucky enough to be at Studio Live for the Ramblers’ last performance were blown away by their musicianship and energetic delivery. Be sure to catch this electrifying and dynamic duo on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.) at Studio Live, located at 2679 Beaufort Ave. in Cumberland.

Advance tickets are $20, available at Bop City Records, Courtenay, Moon’s Records, Cumberland, Blue Heron Books, Comox or by e-transfer to studiolivestudio@gmail.com. At the door $25. Tickets will go fast so get yours early and be prepared to be delighted!