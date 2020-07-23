Heritage Museum in Mill Bay invites you back in time to the Roaring Twenties

The Heritage Museum in Mill Bay reopened to the public last weekend with a look back at the Roaring Twenties, from rum running to fashion.

The museum, run by the Mill Bay/Malahat, Bamberton and Cobble Hill Historical Societies, is located in the former United Church, built in 1889 and located at 2851 Church Way in Mill Bay. The Heritage Museum is now open Sundays, noon to 3 p.m.

The museum invites you to step back in time to 1919-1929, the Roaring decade, and discover what life was like 100 years ago. This exhibit, which includes humorous figures from the Good Old Daze Festival, showcases the economic boom, flapper fashions, the hair raising experience of driving the Malahat and other fascinating events that occurred in this area during the Roaring Twenties. See the 500-pound vault door used to conceal illegal liquor and learn about Mill Bay’s rum running history.

Because of COVID-19, masks are required and the Heritage Museum partnership said it is confident the safety measures that have been put in place following WorkSafeBC guidelines will provide a safe environment for both volunteer staff and visitors. Admission is by donation and the museum is wheelchair accessible.

To book a private tour Monday to Saturday contact dalexander2@shaw.ca or visit millbaymalahathistory.com

Cowichan Valley Citizen