Help ‘Celebrate’ 25 years with the Celebration Singers at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay

The Celebration Singers Choirs will perform their silver anniversary concert, Celebrate! at the Sid Williams Theatre on Friday, May 10, 7 p.m. The choirs will showcase music by their guest conductor for the night , Brian Tate.

The Celebration Singers Choirs will perform their silver anniversary concert, Celebrate! at the Sid Williams Theatre on Friday, May 10, 7 p.m.

The Celebration Singers Choirs will perform their silver anniversary concert, Celebrate! at the Sid Williams Theatre on Friday, May 10, 7 p.m. The choirs will showcase music by their guest conductor for the night , Brian Tate.

Don’t miss the chance to also hear So Still, written by Emily Carr, Stephen Chatman’s adventures of woodpeckers in the wild, joyful French folk songs, gospel numbers to rock the soul, Ian Tyson’s Four Strong Winds, a haunting Iroquois calling song and so much more.

Under the expert direction of Jenn Forsland and Carol Anne Parkinson and accompanied by the accomplished Sean Mooney the three Celebration Singers Choirs with over 150 voices are ready to fill the Sid with glorious sound.

A special welcome and thank you to all our longtime supporters, former directors and choir alumni.

Join us and “Celebrate.”

Tickets available at the Sid Williams Box Office and online at sidwilliamstheatre.com

Youth $19.50 Adults $24.50 (all fees incl)