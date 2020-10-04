‘Heavy hitter’ from Texas brings music to Qualicum Beach

A Texas ‘heavy hitter’ will bring his music to Qualicum Beach.

Austin Music Award recipient, Jeff Plankenhorn, will bring his style of roots, country and blues to the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club on Oct. 9, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall at 644 Memorial Dr.

READ MORE: Oceanside Folk/Roots Club to hold first show Oct. 2 in Qualicum Beach

Plankenhorn, currently living in Campbell River, has been a regular performer on the Austin scene for many years. As both a featured and backup musician, he has managed to make a name for himself in the roots music capital, and has appeared on Austin City Limits three times.

He’s snagged himself best miscellaneous instrument for 2018 at that year’s Austin Music Awards. Thrilled to be able to play in front of an actual audience, Plankenhorn will be the second act of the season at the recently formed Oceanside Folk/Roots Club. Tickets are available for purchase through Billy Shakespeare’s Tea, located at #2-133 Second Ave West, Qualicum, or by phoning directly to 403-608-7280.

