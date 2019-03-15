Hear all Four Seasons in one this spring with Jersey Boys at the Royal Theatre

Tickets go on sale Friday for hit Broadway musical, playing May 28 to June 2

The story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons springs to life in Victoria, as the multiple award-winning production of Jersey Boys comes to the Royal Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at rmts.bc.ca and they’re anticipated to be one of the hottest sellers of the pre-summer season. The run features seven performances between May 28 and June 2.

Directed by Canadian Des McAnuff, who directed such hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Guys and Dolls and The Who’s Tommy, this Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical debuted on Broadway in 2005 and ended that run in 2017 as the 12th-longest running show in Broadway history. The touring show has set box office records around the continent.

The story takes audiences behind the scenes during the rise of the band from a group of guys from New Jersey to the international musical sensations they quickly became. The show is filled with legendary hits penned by Four Seasons founding member and chief songwriter Bob Gaudio, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys follows up the hugely successful run of The King and I, also brought to the city by promoter Broadway in Victoria.

Nightly performances happen at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 1, with 2 p.m. matinees scheduled for June 1 and 2 and a 7:30 p.m. show June 2. Tickets start at $114.75 and are available online, in person at the Royal and McPherson Theatre box offices, or by phone at 250-386-6121. You can find more information about the show at JerseyBoysTour.com.

