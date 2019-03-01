Headbanging lineup announced for 2019 Armstrong Metal Fest

As organizers gear up for year 11, Armstrong Metal Fest’s 2019 lineup is taking shape.

Origin and their full-blown sensory assault of tight, taut and technical death metal amplified by flashes of grindcore and groove and Nekrogoblikon, alongside more than 30 other bands, fill the lineup for the two-day festival at Hassen Memorial Arena July 12-13. Parisian metal icons Betraying the Martyrs, Wake and Entheos, as well as Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2018 champions Centuries of Decay and Slovenia’s Within Destruction fill the list.

“I’m super excited about our lineup this year. We’ve got some of my drumming heroes in Origin and Entheos, the super fun Nekrogoblikon, our first opportunity to have some bands from overseas in Betraying The Martyrs and Within Destruction, a few of our brothers from the states, and so many killer bands from around Western Canada,” said Bretton Melanson, President of West Metal Entertainment and co-founder of Armstrong Metal Fest.

“Our original dream of bringing the European metalfest feel to Canada is really taking shape, and I’m so grateful to still be a part of this.”

Tickets are $135 and are available online at armstrongmetalfest.ca/tickets. All tickets provide general admission and grant access to the festival grounds, thrash wrestling, camping area and arena from 11 a.m. July 12 until 12 p.m. July 14. Free camping is included. At the door, the price is $175.

