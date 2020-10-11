Head to the Duncan Showroom for the songs and stories of Diamond Joe

By Bobbie Blue

When we need more live music than ever, it seems like it is getting harder to find. Fortunately for folks in the Cowichan Valley the Duncan Showroom takes its mission seriously and continues to present live music, in a COVID-safe environment.

Diamond Joe White will be entertaining folks at the Showroom on Saturday, Oct 17. He will be accompanied by Nathan Tinkham, whom you might remember from his time with Ian Tyson. There will be two shows at 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available online on the Duncan Showroom website.

Diamond Joe White has travelled somewhat under the radar on the Canadian music scene, critically acclaimed, but seldom properly recognized for his unique talents as a singer songwriter.

Born in the Alberta oil patch of Turner Valley, Diamond Joe White has had a long and colourful career in Canadian country music. Diamond Joe’s songs and his larger than life personality have attracted some of Canada’s finest musicians to accompany him in the studio, and on the road. Diamond Joe has received two JUNO award nominations for Country Male Vocalist of the Year, and he has released five excellent albums.

Back in the 1970s and the 1980s, Diamond Joe White was a bright light of Canadian country music. He played clubs, halls and jamborees, and there were numerous tours with major performing artists including Merle Haggard and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

With a voice as gruff as campfire coffee and the heartfelt language of a cowboy poet, Diamond Joe dishes out a beguiling serving of earthy Canadiana: prairie gospel, blue collar stomp-alongs, and poignant ballads. Whether singing about Louis Riel or reciting one of his spoken word poems, this larger-than-life western artist delivers the goods.

See you at the Duncan Showroom Saturday, Oct 17, 131 Station St.

Cowichan Valley Citizen