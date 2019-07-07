Head to Sooke this month for annual Island arts extravaganza

A volunteer (or artist) enjoys a quiet moment at the Sooke Fine Arts Show before the crowds come. Facebook

For 32 years the Sooke Fine Arts Show has created a world-class exhibit of art in all its forms.

Open to the public from July 26 to Aug. 5 at a transformed SEAPARC near Sooke Harbour, the 33rd annual show provides the opportunity for the finest artists from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal islands to showcase and sell their work.

As organizers and participants in this summer’s arts extravaganza prepare to do it all again, it’s interesting to note some of the stats:

The show is Vancouver Island’s longest-running juried fine art show and the Island’s premier summer arts event

The 11-day art show and sale draws more than 9,000 art lovers from Canada, the U.S. and abroad

More than 375 works of original art will be on display in a stunning, 16,000-square-foot gallery at the SEAPARC complex

There are numerous special events on during the Show, starting off with the Purchaser’s Preview Evening, July 25 from 7-10 p.m. For a $35 ticket, you not only get first crack at claiming a piece, you can enjoy live music, as well as hors d’oeuvres from 4 Beaches B&B Catering.

Special children’s and youth art activities are slated for July 30, and seniors tea events happen July 31 and Aug. 1 from 2-4 p.m. Admission to the tea is included with the show ticket for anyone 65-over, or $3 extra for all others.

There’s artist demonstrations and lectures throughout the show, as well as musical entertainment. Plus, for those seeking a more in-depth visit, your admission includes a docent tour led by artists and volunteers who can provide new perspectives on the works, or focus on specific artistic mediums or thematic works.

You can also check out the gift shop, packed full of delightful and affordable handmade gift items made by exhibiting artists.

For a full events schedule and other information, visit sookefinearts.com.