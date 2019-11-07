Hawaii in November at the Merville Hall

Fall, fiddle and Hawaii seem to go together in the Comox Valley.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, it’s Hawaiian Contra dance time at the Big Yellow Hawaiian Merville Hall. Baby it’s cold outside, but the tropical breezes inside will warm up the crowd as the fiddlers keep a lively beat.

Meanwhile, caller June Cannon will keep everyone stepping lively as she maps out the moves for the dancers to follow amidst the swaying ‘palm trees.’ The hall will be a merry place.

There is a Contra Dance workshop right before the dance and from 7 to 7:29 p.m., Cannon will introduce the dancers to new moves, as well as teach the basic moves.

At 7:30, the lei-draped fiddlers sashay onto the stage, put down their hula hoops and rip into the first tune. Hold on to your grass skirts, folks, it’s hurricane time.

Single dancers can pair up with anyone during the Contras and our Contra sets last about 15 to 20 minutes. In between the called Contra dances, we’ll play waltzes, polkas and swing tunes. Do come as a Hawaiian tourist and win a spot dance prize.

The hall is warm and cozy, the canteen tasty, the crowd is friendly and everyone is welcome. So, plan your Hawaiian luau at the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay.

Doors open at 7 p.m., dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10.00/adults, $5.00/youth and you can come as a family for $22.00. FMI 250-339-4249.