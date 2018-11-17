Have a quirky cup of Christmas Tea with James and Jamesy

“O Christmas Tea’s joyous holiday spirit sweeps spectators into an immersive adventure, leaving them bubbling with laughter and brimming with holiday cheer,” says Alastair Knowles of James and Jamesy. (Submitted)

Canadian Comedy award winners James and Jamesy are dashing through the snow on their way to delight audiences of all ages with their holiday-themed comedy – O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 8.

Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss will love this rollicking Christmas romp through a world steeped in tea as we join these friends on an adventure like no other.

“The Christmas season is a magical time of year that brings people of all ages together; a time when we are encouraged to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” explained Alastair Knowles, who plays Jamesy, the quirky and playful half of London’s three-time Impresario Award-winning duo. “O Christmas Tea‘s joyous holiday spirit sweeps spectators into an immersive adventure, leaving them bubbling with laughter and brimming with holiday cheer.”

“O Christmas Tea has become a tradition not only for audiences, but for us as well,” reflects Aaron Malkin, who plays James. “For the entire month of December, our lives are completely immersed in Christmas tea, and each fall, we have a particularly thrilling time researching new stage effects that will help transform theatres into Christmas wonderlands. These effects help serve our constant search for new ways and more effective ways to help people of all ages embrace the power and joy of imagination.”

James & Jamesy have toured across North America and the UK since 2012, performing their original works – High Tea, 2 for Tea, and In The Dark – earning lifetime fans and rave reviews. In 2017, they sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe and are currently performing a five-week run Off Broadway at New York’s SoHo Playhouse. Among other accolades, the physical comedians are winners of the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Live Ensemble and are 21-time “Best of Fest” winners on the International Comedy circuit. James & Jamesy continue to defy expectations with their innovative creations that delight and excite audiences of all ages.

Event details: O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy runs Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7.30 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets: tickets.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, (604) 391-SHOW.