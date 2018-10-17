Haunting songstress to perform in Kelowna

This album was different for Lana Winterhalt, she has been dreaming about it for the last four years.

“I would wake up in the middle of the night to record a bit of a song on my my phone and then go back to sleep, it would hit me while I was driving somewhere. I really felt possessed or consumed, it was just something that was happening, it was a really unique creative process,” said the haunting songstress.

Her melodic harmonies transcend through the notes hitting each with purpose, entrancing the listeners. Winterhalt released her first EP four years ago and now has released her latest album, If & When.

The album, that remains unedited, begins and ends with an intro that walks the listener gently into the album that was channeled through the singer and ends with a sweet good-bye outro.

“It’s very raw and very authentic which is what I seek to do as a musician, to sing about my experiences, these are universal experiences that we can all relate to,” said Winterhalt.

The artist holds nothing back in this album, laying her soul bare on each stanza.

“When I was presenting these songs to a producer I got hit with the realization that this is just as much a healing and painful process as a writer as it might be for someone listening, trudging up old feelings,”said Winterhalt.

The song, The Dark reveals her “dark, scary and messy thoughts, of what it’s like to be consumed by the darkness,” when people don’t enjoy their own company.

“The whole album is diverse but the main theme I am trying to get across from the beginning to end, is to go on in learning to love other people and love ourselves. It (the album) starts off very naïve and how we start off thinking love is just going to be rainbows and butterflies and as we dream of. But as we get into the album it’s messy and a lot harder than you expect. It’s a more mature idea of what love is and what life is, these songs give us a more balanced idea of what love is really like,” said Winterhalt.

The songstress will play at Milkcrate Records Oct. 19 for ticket information visit their Facebook page tickets are $10 at the door.

