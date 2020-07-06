Harry Manx ushers in the new era of live music in Heriot Bay

The soul of the Heriot Bay Inn is people and music. Here on the other side of the societal shift called COVID, the Inn is learning how to fit into the "new normal" while providing what folks love: fun times with friends.

Known as the “Mysticssippi bluesman,” Harry Manx will drop by the Heriot Bay Inn on July 8 and 9. Photo contributed

Well, you won’t have to wait too much longer… there is live music coming.

Harry Manx is an inimitable fusion of east and west, renowned for his mastery of the 20-stringed Mohan Veena and his “mysticssippi flavoured” blues and folk. Manx forged his distinctive style by studying at the feet of the masters, under a rigorous tutelage with Vishwa Mohan Bhatt in India. Bhatt is the inventor of the 20-stringed Mohan Veena, which has become Manx’ signature instrument. His beautiful music has brought Manx seven Maple Blues Awards, six Juno nominations, the Canadian Folk Music Award in 2005 for Best Solo Artist and won CBC Radio’s “Great Canadian Blues Award” in 2007.

It’s truly wonderful that Manx is journeying to the Inn and performing two nights in Herons, on July 8 and 9.

Things are different, there’s no question. Seating for Manx is organized to allow correct spacing: reservations for only tables of six (in your pod). Immerse in the magic of live music, and enjoy some classic pub fare.

Seats for these intimate evenings with Harry Manx are $99 (tables of six only). Included is their classic pub meal (your choice of classic HBI burger, chicken brie-L-T, sockeye salmon burger or black bean burger).

The Heriot Bay Inn and Herons are committed to protecting the health of guests and staff. They have passed their VIHA inspection and are operating beyond government-approved spacing and protocols. Reserve a seat for Harry Manx by calling 250-285-3322.

Campbell River Mirror