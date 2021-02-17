Harrison songwriter releases new single for small-town life

Corey Primus' 'Things That Matter Most' aims to take listeners home to their own small town

Singer-songwriter Corey Primus is taking listeners home to a small town with the release of his latest single “Things That Matter Most.”

“It’s that idea that once in a while, you get this idea of just going away to some little small town where you can live a simple little existence,” Primus said about his song.

Primus lives in Harrison and works as a nurse at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz — “technically I’m living in a small town now” — and has been making music all his life, inspired first by his older brother’s classic rock band.

Although not a rocker himself — Primus’ music leans much more towards folk than anything else — the inspiration from his brother helped push him into his songwriting career. He released his first album in 1995, and a few years ago took a break from nursing to create the album Something’s on Fire with his extended family in Prince George. They lived, ate and performed together while making the album.

“The best thing, the purest thing is to play with people live,” Primus explained.

“You can actually feel your way through the song together, because you get this common energy and this common vibe. So that’s the ultimate experience, is to be able to do that.”

SEE ALSO: Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

His new single “Things That Matter Most”wasn’t made this way. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Primus and his musical partners to build the song from a distance.

But, he said, “the love still goes into it.”

He’s hoping listeners will feel that love when they hear the song, and that eventually they’ll be able to hear it in person.

“I hope that the song touches people in whatever way is real for them and authentic for them. Whatever it sparks in them,” he said. “That’s the beautiful thing about music, it’s personal.”

“Things That Matter Most” is available on Apple Music and Spotify.

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agassiz-Harrison Observer