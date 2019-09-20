Harrison Festival to host viewing of local ‘Still Standing’ episode

Comedian Jonny Harris came to Harrison Hot Springs in January to film part of his TV series

Anyone eagerly awaiting Harrison Hot Springs’ CBC comedy show debut this fall will now be able to watch it at Memorial Hall on Oct. 1.

The Harrison Festival Society will be hosting a free viewing party for the premiere of Still Standing, Canadian comedian Jonny Harris’ TV show on small towns across the country, on Oct. 1 at Memorial Hall.

Harris came to Harrison Hot Springs to film an episode of his show back in January, spending five days in the community to learn about the history and the people. At the end of his five days, he gave a stand up sketch in a packed Memorial Hall, poking fun at the Sasquatch, the hot springs and the weather.

The fifth season of Still Standing began on Sept. 17, opening with New Brunswick’s Campbello Island. Harrison’s episode is set to air on Oct. 1.

The Harrison Festival Society will be hosting a free viewing of the episode starting at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

“The show itself is only 20 (minutes) long but local musician Todd Richard has agreed to warm us up with some music before we fire up the projector and lol at our small neck of the woods,” a release from the Harrison Festival Society reads.

A concession will be available, and proceeds will go to support the festival society.

Reservations can be made online, at harrisonfestival.com, with a maximum of six tickets per reservation. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com