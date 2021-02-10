Harrison Festival Society lights up the virtual concert with Irish music

The society will be hosting four online events this month

Karan Casey will be showcasing her talents as an Irish folk singer in the Harrison Festival Society’s latest online events, happenign this February. (Harrison Festival Society)

The Harrison Festival Society is getting Irish this month.

Over the month of February, the society will be hosting four virtual events to showcase the variety in Irish traditional music.

Kicking off the host of events on Feb. 21 is the Irish Fiddle Summit, featuring fiddlers Kevin Burke, Patrick Ourceau, Maeve Donnelly and Eimear O’Brien as they share their connections to music. The 90-minute Zoom session, starting at 11 a.m., will see the world-renowned musicians bringing an informal song and story swapping session to listeners.

On Feb. 24, Harrison Festival Society director Andy Hillhouse will be asking audiences to get active as he teaches a 90-minute Zoom workshop for tune learning. Participants will get a chance to learn a jig and a reel in the 7 p.m. workshop, and all melody instruments (such as the fiddle, flute, mandolin and accordion) are welcome.

Wrapping up the month is Irish singer Karan Casey.

Her concert, Truth is the Daughter of Time, will be prerecorded from her home in Ireland and shared via a private YouTube link on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. During the 45-minute concert, Casey will share her feminist perspective and song repertoire with the audience.

On Feb. 28, Casey will be switching gears to share her love of traditional Irish singing in a virtual workshop.

The workshop, which will be held on Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon, will explore the orality, ornamentation and voice placement used in Irish folk music, as well as feature a discussion on collecting and sourcing songs. The class is open to all levels and ages of singers.

Tickets for the concert and the workshop are available online through the Harrison Festival Society’s website. Tickets for the Casey’s concert and the workshop are $10.50 each.

Links to the events will be emailed to participants shortly before the event’s start.

