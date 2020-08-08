Harrison Festival Society: Jill Barber up next in Still Running Concert series

The Holberg Farm in Agassiz is going to get musical again.

As part of the Still Running Concert series from the Harrison Festival Society, songstress Jill Barber is set to perform on Saturday (August 15) at the Holberg Farm from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Halifax-born Jill Barber is a three-time JUNO Award nominee. Her unique, smooth voice spans a number of musical genres, from warm folk songs to mellow jazz and modern pop – in both English and French, no less. Her music can be heard on a number of T.V. staples, including “Orange is the New Black,” and “Heartland.” Her new French album “Entre Nous” is a love letter to the French language and chanson, or lyric-driven music traditionally sung in French.

The Harrison Festival Society also announced a few upcoming events for the month of August. Since the Harrison Festival of the Arts was cancelled for the year, the Festival Society has been hard at work creating artistic opportunities where possible throughout the summer. On deck is lantern building and art workshops featuring Ernie and Irene Eaves on August 22 and 23 as well as ongoing video releases for their Still Running Online concert series and other live-streamed events to be announced in the future.

The mandated limit for the Jill Barber concert crowd, crew and performers is 50, and the setup previously used in 2020 concerts from Harrison Festival Society will be in place. Attendees will be positioned in household “bubbles” at safe distances. Tickets are now available online at www.harrisonfestival.com or by calling the Festival Society office at 604-796-3664.

If the Bentall Taylor Ulrich concert in July, which sold out in less than 24 hours, is any indication, those interested in purchasing tickets should act fast.

Listen to Jill Barber’s music and read all about her online at jillbarber.com.

The Harrison Festival Society is a gathering of local music and art enthusiasts who centre their work around the landmark Harrison Festival of the Arts as well as other arts and entertainment events throughout the Agassiz-Harrison area. For tickets and more information, visit them online at www.harrisonfestival.com.

