Harrison Festival Society brings Latin vibe to virtual concert

Okan and Mazacote will be performing on March 26 in concert-goers living rooms

Core band members Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne will be bringing Okan’s powerful Latin music to the Harrison Festival, with a beach-side concert and Cuban music workshop. (Contributed)

The Harrison Festival Society is bringing vibrant Latin sounds right to your living room with its upcoming virtual concert.

On Friday, March 26 music lovers will be able to listen in to a double feature concert with Mazacote and Okan via a private Youtube link. The two bands have both played at the Harrison Festival of the Arts in the last four years, and have been nominated for a Juno award.

Mazacote’s music is deeply connected to sounds form Nicaragua, Mozambique and Colombia. With brass-heavy Latin dance beats, the six-piece band uses Afro-Caribbean percussion and tropical party sounds to deliver socially-conscious messages.

Toronto-based Okan performed at the Harrison Festival in 2019, and brought their powerful vocal harmonies to audience through performances and a workshop on street vendor music. The female-led ensemble will be using this concert to explore the musical forms of Santeria alongside popular Cuban music genres.

The virtual concert will be taking place between 7 p.m. and midnight on Friday, March 26. Tickets are $15.50 through the Harrison Festival Society’s website, and access to the link will be available for purchase until April 2.

The concert link will be emailed out to audience members at 7 p.m. on March 26, and listeners will be able to re-watch the link as many times as they like for the next month.

Abbotsford News