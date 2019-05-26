Harrison Festival fundraiser dance to have ’70s theme and features Chilliwack band

Chilliwack band The Vacationers will perform May 31 for the Harrison Festival Society’s annual fundraising concert. (Submitted)

Support a small-town arts event which brings in world music every summer by attending the Harrison Festival Society’s annual fundraising concert next week.

On Friday, May 31, the Harrison Festival Society will hold its annual fundraising concert in support of the Harrison Festival of the Arts, which will take place July 12-21 in Harrison Hot Springs.

The fundraiser promises to be a fun night with a ’70s theme and live music provided by one of the Fraser Valley’s longest running cover bands, The Vacationers. The group has been playing in its current formation since 1991, and all members have toured extensively since the 1970s in Western Canada on the club circuit.

Concert goers are encouraged to dress in their favourite ’70s garb. There will be a 50/50 draw and draw prizes as well.

Fundraising events are an essential part of the Harrison Festival Society operations, says artistic director Andy Hillhouse. The society has a mandate to keep all events accessible and affordable – this includes the free access Beach Stage, which presents high quality performers from around the world.

With rising expenses — such as artist fees which have been going up due to increased travel costs — box office and grant revenue needs to be supplemented by fundraising from the community, adds Hillhouse.

The 41st annual Harrison Festival of the Arts will feature an array of artists from Mexico, Cape Verde, Korea, Niger, Louisiana, and across Canada from Victoria to Cape Breton. There will also be an Evening of Theatre, a Literary Café, an Artisan Market along the beachfront, a Children’s Day on July 17, and an art exhibit in the Ranger Station Gallery.

The Festival Fundraiser with The Vacationers will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31 in the Harrison Memorial Hall. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at harrisonfestival.com or by phone at 604-796-3664.

