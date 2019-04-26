Harpdog Brown brings the Blues to Hope

If you’re looking for a toe-tapping good time, head down to the Silver Chalice this Saturday and take in Harpdog Brown as he delivers a range Chicago-Blues-with-a-New Orleans-twist songs.

“The result is a vibrant new sound with a Big Band Blues feel that’s totally uptown,” reads Brown’s website, which also lists April 26, the day before his Hope visit, as the debut date of For Love & Money, Brown’s latest album.

“Produced by Steve Dawson, (For Love & Money is) still a vintage vibe like you’d expect from Dog, just a different vintage (that’s) guaranteed to keep you movin’ and groovin’,” the website continued.

Stopping in Hope to promote his latest musical release, Brown will be at the Silver Chalice (19974 Silverview Rd.) on Saturday, April 27: doors open at 8, and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door, and can be purchased at HarpdogBrown.com/shows.

Harpdog Brown has been nominated three times for Blues Artist of the Year from the West Coast Music Awards, in 2014, he was honoured as harmonica player of the year at the Maple Blues Awards, and in 2016, he won Blues Artist of the Year at the Fraser Valley Music Awards.