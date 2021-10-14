Harlem Globetrotters coming back to Penticton

The amazing trickster basketball show returns to the SOEC on Jan. 25, 2022

Globetrotters delighted a full-house at the SOEC last February. They are coming back here Jan. 25. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their re-imagined Spread Game tour to Penticton on Jan. 25, 2022. This is the second year the Globetrotters have brought their wildly popular show to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Part street-ball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 21 and range in price from $20 to $75.

Purchase tickets from Valley First Tix online or in person at the SOEC box office.

READ MORE: Popular Summerland skeleton family welcome baby girl

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News