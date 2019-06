Hard Charger will be in Kelowna and Vernon in June

Hard Charger will play in Vernon June 30 at Record City. (Facebook)

Hard Charger, a hardcore punk band out of New Brunswick, Canada, will be perform at Vernon’s Record City on June 30.

Hard Charger just released its new video, Shit City Nowhere Blues, on the heels of its latest album,Vol.4: Take The Guff and Suffer.

The tour, Hard Charger on The Road 2019, will also feature performances in Kelowna on June 25 at Munnins Post.

