Harbour City Theatre undergoes renovations, re-opening as ‘OV Arts Centre’

Nanaimo’s Harbour City Theatre has just completed renovations to the building exterior and has renamed itself the OV Arts Centre. (Photo courtesy City of Nanaimo)

Nanaimo’s Harbour City Theatre has a new name, a new look and a new general manager.

On July 17 the theatre and City of Nanaimo, which owns the building and co-manages it with the Harbour City Theatre Alliance Society, announced in press releases the completion of five months of city-funded renovations of the building exterior, including new brickwork and lighting. The theatre will re-open this summer following COVID-19 guidelines under the name OV Arts Centre.

Along with the changes to the theatre is a change in management. After eight years at the helm, Dean Chadwick is retiring as general manager and will be succeeded by Lauren Semple, one half of the muralist duo Humanity in Art.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to have Dean’s vision and leadership through the creation of the Harbour City Theatre Alliance Society in 2014 and its continued growth since. Our board of directors and community partners share my sincere appreciation and gratitude for his passion, dedication, mentorship and continued support of the OV,” HCTAS president Charlotte DeRook said in a release. “We are equally excited to embark on the next chapter of our organization with Lauren Semple as the OV’s general manager. Their leadership, guidance, experience, and deep commitment to the arts can only enrich our space and community as we progress into the future.”

