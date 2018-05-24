Harbour City Photography Club’s Photo Salon 2018 comes to VIU’s View Gallery

Nearly 100 photographs, including Paul Wullum’s Going Solo (pictured) will be on display during the Harbour City Photography Club’s 2018 Photo Salon show at VIU’s View Gallery. (Photo courtesy Harbour City Photography Club)

Nanaimo’s Harbour City Photography Club is hosting dozens of photographers from Duncan to Comox Valley for its 2018 Photo Salon juried competition.

Nearly 100 images by more than 40 area photographers will be on display at Vancouver Island University’s View Gallery from May 28 until June 25. An opening night reception and award ceremony takes place at the gallery on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

“Photo Salon is an international forum for displaying images of quality, recognized internationally of course but also in Canada by the Canadian Association of Photographic Artists,” said Geri Reamer, HCPC past president and Photo Salon chair.

Photographs are submitted in nature, portraiture and open categories. Aside from gold, silver and bronze medals, first prize is a gift certificate for a 30-by-40-inch giclée print, runner-up gets a gift certificate for a framed or canvas print and third place is awarded a gift certificate for a framed print. There are also ribbons for honourable mention and people’s choice.

This year’s judges are Don McGregor of Vancouver, Duncan’s Daphne Carlyle and Dave Montizambert from Courtenay. They will be making their determinations based on visual interest, subject portrayal, category adherence, technical achievement and originality.

In order for the photographs to be permitted into the competition in the first place they had to go through an initial round of judging.

“They are looking for uniqueness, a unique perspective beside the obvious of clarity and good composition,” Reamer said of the judges’ criteria in the qualification stage.

“They’re looking for unique perspective, I would say probably, and a ‘wow’ factor, whatever creates that. It can be a simple image but simple can be ‘wow’ as well.”

Photo Salon marks the end of the 2018 season for the HCPC, as it wraps up its operations for the summer. Once the exhibition ends, the people’s choice winner will be determined and presented with their award at the group’s wind-up banquet social in late June.

WHAT’S ON … Harbour City Photography Club Photo Salon 2018 opening night awards ceremony at the View Gallery on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Free parking in Lot G. Show runs until June 15.

