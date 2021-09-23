Happening around Delta: week of Sept. 23

COMMUNITY

• Thriving in Kindergarten to Grade 3: Routine and regulation: Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; via Zoom; The Delta School District presents this free education series for parents and caregivers presented by child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Smita Naidoo and facilitated by Andrea Bell. Discover the power of building routines around sleep, technology, nutrition, mental health and anxiety and how to manage your child’s screen time for a better night’s sleep. We will reveal practical sleep strategies for the whole family, including managing increased screen time during the pandemic. Learn new ways to help you and your child cope during transitions. We will cover “decompensation” (the inability to function in the face of stressors) and how to avoid this with your child as they enter a new school year. Register in advance at ca01web.zoom.us/meeting/register/u5UvdeGoqzIqE9eq4PR5QYSa66nhc13LLs-6. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the workshop. Email questions ahead of time to khermanson@deltaschools.ca.

• Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program: Sept. 29 to Nov. 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta Community College (11590 83rd Ave.); In partnership with Delta School District Continuing Education, Delta Emergency Management Office and its partners are facilitating a Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program (NEPP) course starting on Sept. 29. NEPP is a six-session course that teaches you how to become personally prepared for a minimum of 72 hours following a disaster, and teaches neighbours how to plan and train as a neighbourhood to respond safely and effectively as organized teams during a disaster. Cost $20. Learn more or register at cimsweb.deltasd.bc.ca/publicconnect/DECourse.aspx.

• Silent Auction Benefiting Deltassist: Oct. 15 and 16; online; The Facebook-based Sunshine Hills Community Group is hosting a silent auction to raise funds for Deltassist’s Christmas Fund. Local businesses and neighbours are donating items to be auctioned — 43 so far! If you would like to donate, please contact sshillscommunitygroup@gmail.com. To register/bid, go to 32auctions.com/SunshineHills-Deltassist.

KIDS/TEENS

• Storytime: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join our staff and other families live on Zoom for Storytime and introduce kids to the love of books and language. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Register at fvrl.ca. Looking for more Storytime fun? Check out our on-demand content on social at facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay.

• Babytime: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join library staff and other families live on Zoom for Babytime. Make language fun and help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Register at fvrl.ca. Looking for more Babytime fun? Check out our on-demand content on social at facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay.

• Pet Parade: Sept. 23, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. What makes your pet awesome? Join us for a virtual show-and-tell and introduce us to your animal companions. Share a story about your pet, or tell us about their favourite tricks and treats. Don’t have a pet? Bring along your favourite stuffie instead. For children ages 6-12. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Parent Child Mother Goose: Wednesdays, Oct. 6 to Nov. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories! This is an interactive program for kids 0-4 and their caregivers. Mother Goose will help you learn ways to encourage your child’s language and social/emotional development. This is a virtual program that will be offered through Zoom. Please plan to attend all eight sessions as they connect week to week. Space is limited — register at fvrl.ca.

• Among Us — Teen Games Hang Out: Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. For ages 13-18. Come hang out for an afternoon of tasks and traitors as you play Among Us with teens across the Fraser Valley. Launch into space with your fellow crew mates and help sniff out the impostors. To register, visit fvrl.ca. For this program participants will need two devices: one to join the Zoom call on, and one to play Among Us on. The game is free to download on iOS and Android; PC/MAC/Switch alternatives are also available.

• Sphero SPRK+ Challenge — Speed Coding: Oct. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us for this month’s fun Sphero-centered event: The Speed Coding Challenge. It’s a race against the clock! Coding tasks will be given to contestants (e.g. making your Sphero change color from red to green) and points will be awarded based on the speed with which each task is completed. We won’t tell you the tasks before the program starts, so make sure to familiarize yourself with the Sphero and what it can do. To register, visit fvrl.ca. Don’t forget to check out or place a hold on a Sphero SPRK+ before the program, and make sure to have fun!

• Family Forts at Halloween: Oct. 22, 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Grab a flashlight, some blankets and pull the pillows off the couch; it’s family forts at Halloween! Wear your Halloween costume, bring your family’s favourite reads and join us in your cozy fort. We’ll show off our forts and have some fun reading together. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Pet Parade: Oct. 28, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. What makes your pet awesome? Join us for a virtual show-and-tell and introduce us to your animal companions. Share a story about your pet, or tell us about their favourite tricks and treats. Don’t have a pet? Bring along your favourite stuffie instead. For this October session, Halloween costumes are welcome. For children ages 6-12. Register at fvrl.ca.

NATURE

• Fall Burns Bog Tour: Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Delta Nature Reserve; Join the Burns Bog Conservation Society in the Delta Nature Reserve this Sunday. We will be discussing all things fall, from the science of bright red salal leaves, the different uses of ripe cranberries, to the secret lives of hibernating bog frogs. The tour is free, but there are only a few spaces left, so make sure to sign up ASAP! Secure your spot at burnsbog.org/public-private-tours. Any questions? Email them to us at education@burnsbog.org.

• Invasive Plant Pull: Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m.; Pebble Hill Park; Help protect our green spaces from invasive plants! The City of Delta’s Climate Action and Environment team is hosting a community invasive plant pull on Oct. 2 at Pebble Hill Park in Tsawwassen. No prior experience is required, just bring a can-do attitude, gloves, and some water and snacks. Other invasive plant pulls are scheduled for Ladner Harbour Park (Oct. 16) and North Delta Community Park – 112th Street entrance (Oct. 23). Register by emailing cae@delta.ca.

• Cougar Creek Planting: Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Delta Nature Reserve; Want to help enhance habitat in the Delta Nature Reserve? Join the Burns Bog Conservation Society for a day of planting. A section of stream bank habitat along Cougar Creek has been taken over by invasive plant species, including Himalayan balsam and reed canary grass. (Learn about the effects of invasive plants on the ecology of the Delta Nature Reserve at burnsbog.org/invasive-species-of-the-bog.) BBCS staff and volunteers have been working hard to manage these plant species through manual removal. Now, to replace these invasive plants and improve biodiversity in the area, they will be planting some native shrub species. Volunteers are free to drop by, or come spend the day. It’s recommend volunteers bring their own shovel and gardening gloves if possible. Anyone interested in joining or who has any questions is asked to email Katelyn at katelyn@burnsbog.org for more details.

• The State of the World’s Birds and How We Can Help: Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join bird conservationist and researcher Derek Matthews for a presentation all about birds. Learn what challenges birds face and how you can help. See some of the local species and get excited about identifying our birds in all seasons. This presentation, along with a FVRL birdwatching backpack, will get you ready to go out bird watching! To register and/or place a hold on a birdwatching backpack, visit fvrl.ca.

TRIVIA

• Tim Burton Trivia: Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Halloween is just around the corner. Have some frightful fun and test your knowledge of some delightfully spooky films with our Tim Burton Trivia event. Participate by yourself or gather all the creatures in your household and scare your way through the questions together. Register at fvrl.ca.

BOOKS/READING

• Virtual Author Visit — David A. Robertson: Sept. 23, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join acclaimed author David A. Robertson for a discussion about residential school history, how to talk about it at an age appropriate level, and the impacts of this history and how we can heal. David will read from one of his books about residential schools. This presentation is suitable for all ages. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Poetry Café: Oct. 6, 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all poets! In celebration of Culture Days, join us for a virtual poetry café. Come prepared to recite an original poem you have crafted, share a poem from a favourite poet, or come to listen and enjoy. Register at fvrl.ca.

• ‘Turnt’ Tursdays (ie totally teen reads, but only the first chapter!): Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Looking for a good read and don’t know where to start? Each Thursday get “turnt” (exited or energized) about some new teen reads. We will pick the book, we will read the first chapter ONLY, and you will listen, doodle your thoughts down, comment and (only if you like) show off your artwork. Request the book if it piqued your curiosity! We will send registered teens some fun doodle sheets by email before each session. For teens in Grade 7 and up. Register at fvrl.ca. Also available on Oct. 14, 21 and 28.

• Afternoon Book Club: Oct. 19, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. What’s the only thing that’s better than reading fresh and engaging books? Chatting about them in one of the library’s lively book clubs! Join fellow readers in a discussion of timely, topical and noteworthy works of fiction and non-fiction. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Poetry Café: Oct. 21, 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all poets! In celebration of Culture Days, join us for a virtual poetry café. Come prepared to recite an original poem you have crafted, share a poem from a favourite poet, or come to listen and enjoy. Register at fvrl.ca.

ARTS/CRAFTS

• 2021 Delta Studio Stomp: Sept. 25 and 26, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.; various locations in North Delta; Join us for Delta’s 8th annual open studio tour. Visit artists in your neighbourhood, talk to them and see their work. This is a free event, with partial proceeds from the sale of any artwork donated to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation. This year’s event is a small, COVID-protocols-observed event, with only four locations: Wayne Turner’s studio, with Murray Klassen (11184 Bridlington Drive), Rita Chaplinsky’s studio (11035 Patricia Drive), Watershed Artworks (located in the lobby of the North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84th Avenue) and North Delta Potters (located in the pottery studio in the North Delta Recreation Centre).

• Crafty Creations — Artist Trading Cards: Sept. 29, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us on Zoom to learn how to create artist trading cards, miniature works of art that you can trade with friends or swap at local events. In this introductory workshop, we’ll be getting crafty with the help of Creativebug, a FVRL digital resource for art and craft video classes. You’ll need a 2.5″ x 3.5″ piece of card paper and any art supplies of your choice. Suitable for ages 13+. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Art Show and Tell: Sept. 29, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Teens! Join us for a virtual art show-and-tell in celebration of Culture Days. Come prepared to share and discuss one of your art creations (painting, pastel, sculpture, cross-stitch art, etc.) and also learn about Creativebug, a FVRL digital resource for art and craft video classes. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Art Show and Tell: Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Teens! Join us for a virtual art show-and-tell in celebration of Culture Days. Come prepared to share and discuss one of your art creations (painting, pastel, sculpture, cross-stitch art, etc.) and also learn about Creativebug, a FVRL digital resource for art and craft video classes. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Crafty Creations — Bind Your Own Travel Journal: Oct. 20, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us on Zoom to learn how to bind your own travel journal. A travel journal is your own, handmade notebook that can be used for anything. You can even add and remove booklets to use it over and over again. In this introductory workshop we’ll be getting crafty with the help of Creativebug, a FVRL digital resource for art and craft video classes. You’ll need a needle and elastic cord, leather or felt for the cover, paper, and any art supplies of your choice. Suitable for ages 13+. Register at fvrl.ca.

FOOD/COOKING

• Cookbook Club: Oct. 14, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Do you love trying new recipes and sharing your cooking experiences, meal ideas, or culinary tips with others? Join us for Cookbook Club! Each month we will explore a culinary theme. For October we will be diving into a discussion of potluck meals. Please come prepared to share your favourite potluck recipes, cookbooks, magazines or websites with the group. Register at fvrl.ca.

HEALTH/WELLNESS

• Free Yoga Classes: various days and times; via Zoom; Deltassist is now offering five free online yoga classes each week. Registration is ongoing and you can enjoy the classes from the comfort of your home. The Yoga for Stress Relief program runs Mondays from 6-7 p.m. (Yin Yoga), Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. (Restorative Yoga) and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. (Hatha Yoga). Meanwhile, the Yoga Towards Recovery program runs Mondays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. (Wind Down Yoga) and Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 a.m. (Rise & Shine Yoga). For more information or to register, email Carlee at carleef@deltassist.com.

MUSIC

• Ukulele Jam: Oct. 26, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. All “uked” up and no place to jam? All levels of experience are welcome at our fun and relaxed virtual ukulele circle. To register and/or to place a hold on one of the library’s ukuleles, visit fvrl.ca.

CLUBS

• The Canadian Federation of University Women – North Delta/Surrey Club: Our club is open to all women who support the mission and ideals of CFUW to address local, national, and international social justice issues. We advocate for appropriate social policy regarding women’s rights, equality, and education. Our club normally meets monthly from September to June for in person meetings but have now turned to Zoom meetings. Our club was unable to hold our annual book sale for the past two years due to COVID-19. The money raised from these book sales fund our five bursaries for North Delta high schools. We hope to be able to hold a book sale in the fall, if COVID restrictions are lifted. For more information about our club, contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

