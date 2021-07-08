Happening around Delta: week of July 3

Students at Sands Secondary are holding an electronic waste collection event July 10-17 in hopes of providing refurbished items for charities and, if all goes well, winning a $10,000 prize for their school. Pictured (clockwise, from top) are teachers Bryce Murray and Lindsay Viveiros, and student organizers Sumreet Kaur Bains, Parveer Singh Gill and Parneet Kaur Gill. (Submitted photo)

COMMUNITY

• Astronomy at Home with Bill Burnyeat: July 8, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Come learn about the Moon-Mars-Venus conjunction happening July 11-13! Summer is a great time to learn to see the planets. Long-time astronomer Bill Burnyeat will share his expertise with us and answer any astronomy questions you might have. Bill has travelled all over the province to conduct talks and demonstrations. Among other roles, he has been the community astronomer for the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, the resident astronomer at BCIT, and a continuing studies instructor at SFU. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Sands Secondary E-Waste Recycling: July 10, 11 and 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; July 12-16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sands Secondary, 10840 82nd Ave.; Drop off your unwanted cell phones, tablets, laptops, computers, servers, monitors, networking equipment, gaming consoles and similar electronics during this free two-day event organized by the Sands student council. All items will be recycled or, where possible, refurbished and donated to charity. The more the team collects, the closer they are to their goal of winning up to $10,000 and a MacBook Pro for their school money, as well as three laptops for a local charity. Note: household or personal electronics will not be collected.

KIDS/TEENS

• Storytime: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join our staff and other families live on Zoom for Storytime and introduce kids to the love of books and language. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Register at fvrl.ca. Looking for more Storytime fun? Check out our on-demand content on social at facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay.

• Babytime: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join library staff and other families live on Zoom for Babytime. Make language fun and help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Register at fvrl.ca. Looking for more Babytime fun? Check out our on-demand content on social at facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay.

• Magician Leif David: July 5 to July 18; online; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Become a magical detective with Magician Leif David by decoding documents, matching fingerprints and watching the magic closely for extra clues. In the end, you’ll be able to solve the mystery and “crack the case.” Visit facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay July 5 to 18 to watch the latest episode — new ones will drop throughout the two weeks — or follow our Facebook SRC Playlist to be notified when a new episode drops for all our Summer Reading Club performers. Episodes will also be posted to our Youtube SRC Playlist. Part of the FVRL’s 2021 Summer Reading Club. For more information and to register, visit fvrl.ca.

• Among Us — Teen Games Hang Out: July 8, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Come hang out for an afternoon of tasks and traitors. Launch into space with your fellow crew mates and help sniff out the impostors. Play Among Us with teens from across the Fraser Valley (ages 13-18). Participants will need two devices: one on which to join the Zoom call, and one to play Among Us on (the game is to download on iOS and Android; PC/MAC/Switch alternatives are also available). Register at fvrl.ca.

• Hogwarts at Home: July 12, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by the City of Delta. Accio! Your spell worked! Hogwarts is coming to you over Zoom! Get together with other Potterheads to talk about the books, movies and what house you’re from as we work on spells (experiments) and art projects that connect us to the Wizarding World. For ages 8-13. Register at deltareg.ca, cost $7.

• The Legend of the Western Hemlock & The Case of the Missing Hemlock Cones: July 13, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Learn how to identify local trees through The Legend of the Western Hemlock, as told by a Metro Vancouver Regional Park interpreter, then team up with “nature detective” Hemlock Holmes to solve “The Case of the Missing Hemlock Cones” by looking at the clues, interviewing suspects and using interactive Zoom polls. Join FVRL staff to hear about some great mystery books for kids and about 2021 Summer Reading Club’s theme (Crack the Case!). Register at fvrl.ca.

• Ventriloquist Kellie Haines: July 19 to Aug. 1; online; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Who is pulling the strings? You might find out when you join ventriloquist Kellie Haines. Kellie started talking to her stuffed animals at an early age, and when she was 8 years old they started talking back! A multi-talented entertainer with a background in theatre, clowning and singing, Kellie’s shows are hilarious and invite audiences to experience storytelling in a unique and magical way. Visit facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay July 19 to Aug. 1 to watch the latest episode — new ones will drop throughout the two weeks — or follow our Facebook SRC Playlist to be notified when a new episode drops for all our Summer Reading Club performers. Episodes will also be posted to our Youtube SRC Playlist. Part of the FVRL’s 2021 Summer Reading Club. For more information and to register, visit fvrl.ca.

• Tweens and Teens Pictionary: July 22, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. How good are your guessing skills? Join us online for a game of Pictionary and watch library staff poorly (er, we mean amazingly) draw a variety of things and see who can guess the most! For ages 10 – 17. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Sphero SPRK+ Challenge #2: Speed Coding Challenge: July 27, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us for this month’s fun Sphero-centered event: The Speed Coding Challenge. It’s a race against the clock! Coding tasks will be given to contestants (e.g. making your Sphero change color from red to green) and points will be awarded based on the speed at which each task is completed. We won’t tell you the tasks before the program starts, so make sure to familiarize yourself with the Sphero and what it can do! To register and/or to place a hold on one of the library’s Spheros, visit fvrl.ca.

• Haida Storyteller Kung Jaadee: Aug. 2 to 15; online; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join Haida storyteller Kung Jaadee as she shares Haida legends as well as stories of her life, culture and history. Drum, rattle, song and dance are used to bring you into the world of the stories she tells. Visit facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay Aug. 2 to 15 to watch the latest episode — new ones will drop throughout the two weeks — or follow our Facebook SRC Playlist to be notified when a new episode drops for all our Summer Reading Club performers. Episodes will also be posted to our Youtube SRC Playlist. Part of the FVRL’s 2021 Summer Reading Club. For more information and to register, visit fvrl.ca.

• Among Us — Teen Games Hang Out: Aug. 12, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Come hang out for an afternoon of tasks and traitors. Launch into space with your fellow crew mates and help sniff out the impostors. Play Among Us with teens from across the Fraser Valley (ages 13-18). Participants will need two devices: one on which to join the Zoom call, and one to play Among Us on (the game is to download on iOS and Android; PC/MAC/Switch alternatives are also available). Register at fvrl.ca.

• Professor Wow! — The Invisible World of Science: Aug. 16 to 29; online; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Science meets circus with Professor Wow! Join him for mind-boggling circus skills that will reveal the magical world of science around us. The mysteries of force, lift, sound and motion are unraveled through juggling, balancing and more. Watch and learn, then try these tricks yourself. Visit facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay Aug. 16 to 29 to watch the latest episode — new ones will drop throughout the two weeks — or follow our Facebook SRC Playlist to be notified when a new episode drops for all our Summer Reading Club performers. Episodes will also be posted to our Youtube SRC Playlist. Part of the FVRL’s 2021 Summer Reading Club. For more information and to register, visit fvrl.ca.

• Hogwarts at Home: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by the City of Delta. Accio! Your spell worked! Hogwarts is coming to you over Zoom! Get together with other Potterheads to talk about the books, movies and what house you’re from as we work on spells (experiments) and art projects that connect us to the Wizarding World. For ages 8-13. Register at deltareg.ca, cost $7.

• Sphero SPRK+ Challenge #3: Chariot Challenge: Aug. 25, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Test your creativity! Come up with a chariot attachment that allows your Sphero to carry around quarters and enter our official Sphero Quarter Carrying Challenge (no store bought attachments please). Put a Sphero on hold and pick it up at your local library, prepare a design before the event and then join us on Zoom to show off your design (and to see what other people have come up with). There will be three judging categories: “straight line” (program your Sphero to go in a straight line while carrying the most quarters possible), “turning a corner” (program your Sphero to execute a 90-degree turn while carrying the most quarters possible), and “style” (decorate your chariot and let the people decide the best looking design).

TRIVIA NIGHTS

• Indiana Jones Trivia: July 22, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Are you an Indiana Jones fan? Pack your gear, put on your fedora and test your knowledge of the world’s most daring archaeologist with our Indiana Jones trivia event! Participate by yourself or team up with other adventurers. Just remember to watch out for snakes! Register at fvrl.ca.

• BC Day Trivia: July 28, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. How much do you know about BC? Test yourself against others before the BC Day long weekend. Participate by yourself or assemble a team and conquer the questions together. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Tuesday Trivia: Aug. 10, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us for an afternoon of trivia and show off your knowledge of random facts! Families or friends can work together to answer a variety of trivia questions for a chance to win a prize. All ages are welcome. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Avengers Trivia: Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Trivia masters, assemble! Journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe and test your knowledge of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with our Avengers trivia event. Participate by yourself or assemble a team and conquer the questions together. Just remember to watch out for Thanos! Register at fvrl.ca.

BOOKS/READING

• Kids Meet the Author Series: Michael Hutchinson: July 8, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Michael Hutchinson is a member of the Misipawistik Cree Nation, north of Winnipeg. He is the author of the popular Mighty Muskrats Mystery series for young readers published by Second Story Press. He has spent much of his career telling the stories of Indigenous peoples and advocating for First Nation families and communities across Canada. For ages 8+. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register to receive the livestream at fvrl.ca. Presented in partnership with Public Library InterLINK.

• Kids Meet the Author Series: Grace Lin: July 13, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Grace Lin, an award-winning and NY Times bestselling author/illustrator of picture books, early readers and middle grade novels grew up in Upstate New York with her parents and two sisters. While the other sisters became scientists, Grace became an artist. For ages 3 to 8. Join Grace as she reads from her Caldecott Honor book A Big Mooncake for Little Star and teaches you how to draw a Moon Bunny. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register to receive the livestream at fvrl.ca. Presented in partnership with Public Library InterLINK.

• Kids Meet the Author Series: Eric Litwin: July 15, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Eric Litwin is a song singing, guitar strumming, #1 New York Times best selling, award winning author who brings early literacy and music together. Sing along as he reads from his popular and well known Pete the Cat series. For all ages! The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register to receive the livestream at fvrl.ca. Presented in partnership with Public Library InterLINK.

• Kids Meet the Author Series: Erin Entrada Kelly: July 20, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Don’t miss Newbery Medalist Erin Entrada Kelly talking about her latest illustrated novel for middle graders, Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey, about summer, friendship, and overcoming fears. Eight-year-old Marisol Rainey is an irresistible new character who will appeal to fans of Clementine and Ramona the Pest. Ages 8+. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register to receive the livestream at fvrl.ca. Presented in partnership with Public Library InterLINK.

• Reading Spotlight: July 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us for a book lover’s discussion (literary insights optional). Library staff will share their current favorite reads. If you have a book or two you’d like to tell the group about, we’d love to hear it! All genres welcome. Book titles will be sent to participants after each session. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Kids Meet the Author Series: Tracey Baptiste: July 22, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. New York Times bestselling author Tracey Baptiste will talk about being creative under pressure. She will introduce her body of work, including The Jumbies series, Minecraft: The Crash, as well as her upcoming picture book and nonfiction book for middle-school readers. The presentation will cover her writing process, why she writes both fiction and nonfiction for readers from preschool through high school, and how each book came together. Ages 8+. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register to receive the livestream at fvrl.ca. Presented in partnership with Public Library InterLINK.

• Kids Meet the Author Series: Saadia Faruqi: July 27, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Saadia Faruqi, Pakistani-American children’s author, will talk about her publication journey, give some tips to aspiring writers, and read from her latest books, including the Yasmin series. Ages 6+. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register to receive the livestream at fvrl.ca. Presented in partnership with Public Library InterLINK.

• Check It Out Book Club: July 28, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all book enthusiasts! Do you love reading, but don’t know what to read next? Is your family tired of hearing about your latest book? Join us for Check It Out Book Club! Each month we invite you to check out a selected book and meet up online for a lively discussion. Our July meeting will cover The Summer Before the War, by Helen Simonson. To register and/or to place a hold on a copy of the book, visit fvrl.ca.

• Kids Meet the Author Series: Richard Van Camp: July 29, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Richard Van Camp is a proud member of the Dogrib (Tłı̨chǫ) Nation from Fort Smith, NWT, Canada. An internationally renowned storyteller and best-selling author, he has penned five collections of short stories, six baby books, three children’s books, five comics and much more. Learn more about his various books during his enchanting presentation. All ages. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register to receive the livestream at fvrl.ca. Presented in partnership with Public Library InterLINK.

• Reading Spotlight: Aug. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us for a book lover’s discussion (literary insights optional). Library staff will share their current favorite reads. If you have a book or two you’d like to tell the group about, we’d love to hear it! All genres welcome. Book titles will be sent to participants after each session. Register at fvrl.ca.

FOOD/COOKING

• Cookbook Club: July 8, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Do you love trying new recipes and sharing your cooking experiences, meal ideas, or culinary tips with others? Join us for Cookbook Club! Each month we will explore a culinary theme. During the month of July we will be diving into a discussion of Indian food. Please come prepared to share your favourite Indian recipes, cookbooks, magazines, or websites with the group. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Cookbook Club: Aug. 19, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Do you love trying new recipes and sharing your cooking experiences, meal ideas, or culinary tips with others? Join us for Cookbook Club! Each month we will explore a culinary theme. During the month of August we will be diving into a discussion of BBQ and grilling. Please come prepared to share your favourite Indian recipes, cookbooks, magazines, or websites with the group. Register at fvrl.ca.

FILM

• Film Club: July 26, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all movie enthusiasts! Don’t know what to watch and spend hours scrolling through Netflix? Watch a movie from our collection on DVD or on Kanopy (a free streaming service available with your FVRL card) and join us later for a discussion. It’s a book club, but for movies! The movie for July 26 is Pan’s Labyrinth (rated R). Register at fvrl.ca. Note: The film discussed may include adult content. Please consult with the Motion Picture Association film rating system to see if it is right for you.

MUSIC

• Family Uke Jam: July 14, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all kids, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles! Join us for family fun time and create some musical memories together. You will learn about the different parts of the ukulele as well as how to hold, tune and strum. You will even learn some chords and play some songs together. To register and/or to place a hold on one of the library’s ukuleles, visit fvrl.ca.

• Ukulele Jam: Aug. 31, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. All “uked” up and no place to jam? All levels of experience are welcome at our fun and relaxed virtual ukulele circle. To register and/or to place a hold on one of the library’s ukuleles, visit fvrl.ca.

CLUBS

• The Canadian Federation of University Women — North Delta/Surrey Club: Our club is open to all women who support the mission and ideals of CFUW to address local, national, and international social justice issues. We advocate for appropriate social policy regarding women’s rights, equality, and education. Our club normally meets monthly from September to June for in person meetings but have now turned to Zoom meetings. Our club was unable to hold our annual book sale for the past two years due to COVID-19. The money raised from these book sales fund our five bursaries for North Delta high schools. We hope to be able to hold a book sale in the fall, if COVID restrictions are lifted. For more information about our club, contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

North Delta Reporter