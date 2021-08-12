Happening around Delta: week of Aug. 12

(from left) Delta Parks, Recreation and Culture Commission chair Don Sangster, Coun. Dylan Kruger, Mayor George Harvie, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon and Delta Board of Education chair Val Windsor break ground on the new North Delta Secondary School track on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The grand opening of the now-completed track will happen this Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. (James Smith photo)

COMMUNITY

• North Delta Track Grand Opening: Aug. 14, 11 a.m.; North Delta Secondary, 11447 82nd Ave.; Event will take place at the new track facility next to North Delta Secondary and feature speeches, a ribbon cutting, plaque unveiling, food service and other activities.

• Death Care Education: Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join licensed funeral director and embalmer Christina Nicholson for an afternoon of “death care education.” She will cover everything from when death occurs to final disposition. Information will include what is involved in a funeral arrangement, what the coroner does, what is embalming, why all funeral homes charge different prices and much more. Christina will also answer all your questions and dispel myths about her profession. This educational program aims to help you make informed decisions, and to put your mind at ease. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Delta Pride Picnic: Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Memorial Park, Ladner; Join the Delat Pride Society for a family-friendly event celebrating Delta’s diversity, beauty and love. Pack a lunch, water and picnic blanket and come join in the fun. Remember sunscreen! Event will feature speakers, resource tents, activity tables, a live drag performance, a rainbow photo wall and games. DM Delta Pride Society on Facebook (@deltapridesociety) if you’d like to part of the volunteer team.

• Delta Stageworks Patio Fundraiser: Aug. 21, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Petra’s by L’Aromas (1200 56th Ave.); Delta Stageworks Theatre Society invites you to enjoy a casual summer evening social on the patio at Petra’s by L’Aromas in Tsawwassen. The event will feature gourmet pizza, wine and artisan beer, a cocktail bar and local entertainment, all in support of Delta Stageworks’ 2021-2022 public programs and shows. Your ticket purchase includes a pizza with a glass of wine or beer, and a Wine Pull fundraiser ticket — every event ticket purchased pulls a bottle of wine! This 19+ outdoor fundraising event also features a silent auction featuring fabulous home decor products by Torre & Tagus curated by the even more fabulous Delta Realtor Georgia Primar, as well as a 50/50 draw, door prizes and much more. Purchase your ticket through Eventbrite (eventbrite.com/e/its-a-patio-summer-fundraiser-tickets-164234460693).

• North Delta Hockey Annual Used Sports Equipment Sale: Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Upper lobby of Sungod Arean, 7815 112th St.; North Delta Minor Hockey Association is seeking donations for our used sports equipment sale Aug. 28 at Sungod Arena. Our goal is to raise funds for the association and recycle sports equipment back into our community. As per our previous years, items not sold will be packaged and shipped up north to First Nations communities for their youth sports programs. Please consider donating any sports equipment you no longer use to ND Hockey. We accept all sport-related equipment, including hockey, lacrosse, bikes, skating, baseball, golf, soccer and football. Drop-off details to come… Unable to drop off? We can come to you for pick-up. Contact co@nohockey.com.

• Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program: Sept. 29 to Nov. 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta Community College (11590 83rd Ave.); In partnership with Delta School District Continuing Education, Delta Emergency Management Office and its partners are facilitating a Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program (NEPP) course starting on Sept. 29. NEPP is a six-session course that teaches you how to become personally prepared for a minimum of 72 hours following a disaster, and teaches neighbours how to plan and train as a neighbourhood to respond safely and effectively as organized teams during a disaster. Cost $20. Learn more or register at cimsweb.deltasd.bc.ca/publicconnect/DECourse.aspx.

KIDS/TEENS

• Storytime: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join our staff and other families live on Zoom for Storytime and introduce kids to the love of books and language. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Register at fvrl.ca. Looking for more Storytime fun? Check out our on-demand content on social at facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay.

• Babytime: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join library staff and other families live on Zoom for Babytime. Make language fun and help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Register at fvrl.ca. Looking for more Babytime fun? Check out our on-demand content on social at facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay.

• Haida Storyteller Kung Jaadee: Aug. 2 to 15; online; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join Haida storyteller Kung Jaadee as she shares Haida legends as well as stories of her life, culture and history. Drum, rattle, song and dance are used to bring you into the world of the stories she tells. Visit facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay Aug. 2 to 15 to watch the latest episode — new ones will drop throughout the two weeks — or follow our Facebook SRC Playlist to be notified when a new episode drops for all our Summer Reading Club performers. Episodes will also be posted to our YouTube SRC Playlist. Part of the FVRL’s 2021 Summer Reading Club. For more information visit fvrl.ca.

• Professor Wow! – The Invisible World of Science: Aug. 16 to 29; online; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Science meets circus with Professor Wow! Join him for mind-boggling circus skills that will reveal the magical world of science around us. The mysteries of force, lift, sound and motion are unraveled through juggling, balancing and more. Watch and learn, then try these tricks yourself. Visit facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay Aug. 16 to 29 to watch the latest episode — new ones will drop throughout the two weeks — or follow our Facebook SRC Playlist to be notified when a new episode drops for all our Summer Reading Club performers. Episodes will also be posted to our YouTube SRC Playlist. Part of the FVRL’s 2021 Summer Reading Club. For more information visit fvrl.ca.

• Roll for Adventure!: Aug. 17, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. For ages 8-12. When Ralphie discovers his bike missing after locking it up outside the library, he’s broken hearted. He loved that bike, and worse he can’t even get a new one until his birthday in two whole weeks! Desperate to get his bike back, he asks the local tween detective agency for help. Can you help Ralphie find out who took his bike and get it back to its rightful owner? Participants will be led by a narrator through an interactive mystery story where they will play as the characters and try to solve the case of the missing bike. Register now for this interactive mystery adventure at fvrl.ca.

• Tweens and Teens Pictionary: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. For ages 10-17. How good are your guessing skills? Join us for a game of Pictionary! Watch library staff poorly (I mean, amazingly) draw a variety of things and see who can guess the most. Space is limited. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Hogwarts at Home: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by the City of Delta. Accio! Your spell worked! Hogwarts is coming to you over Zoom! Get together with other Potterheads to talk about the books, movies and what house you’re from as we work on spells (experiments) and art projects that connect us to the Wizarding World. For ages 8-13. Register at deltareg.ca, cost $7.

• Zine Scene — Make Your Own Zines: Aug. 25, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. For ages 13+. Join us to learn how to create your very own zine! Zines (pronounced “zeens”) are handmade, self-published creations that you can make for yourself or share with friends. Fill it with illustrations, stories, poetry or anything that you can imagine. In this introductory workshop we’ll be getting crafty with the help of Creativebug, and you’ll need a piece of paper, scissors and any art supplies of your choice. You’ll come away with ideas for your first (or next) zine and tips on how to bind and print your creations. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Sphero SPRK+ Challenge #3: Chariot Challenge: Aug. 25, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Test your creativity! Come up with a chariot attachment that allows your Sphero to carry around quarters and enter our official Sphero Quarter Carrying Challenge (no store bought attachments please). Put a Sphero on hold and pick it up at your local library, prepare a design before the event and then join us on Zoom to show off your design (and to see what other people have come up with). There will be three judging categories: “straight line” (program your Sphero to go in a straight line while carrying the most quarters possible), “turning a corner” (program your Sphero to execute a 90-degree turn while carrying the most quarters possible), and “style” (decorate your chariot and let the people decide the best looking design). For more information and to register, visit fvrl.ca.

• Among Us — Teen Games Hang Out: Sept. 8, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. For ages 13-18. Come hang out for an afternoon of tasks and traitors as you play Among Us with teens across the Fraser Valley. Launch into space with your fellow crew mates and help sniff out the impostors. For this program participants will need two devices: one to join the Zoom call on, and one to play Among Us on. The game is free to download on iOS and Android; PC/MAC/Switch alternatives are also available.

TRIVIA NIGHTS

• Avengers Trivia: Aug. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Trivia masters, assemble! Journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe and test your knowledge of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with our Avengers trivia event. Participate by yourself or assemble a team and conquer the questions together. Just remember to watch out for Thanos! Register at fvrl.ca.

BOOKS/READING

• Reading Spotlight: Aug. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Join us for a book lover’s discussion (literary insights optional). Library staff will share their current favorite reads. If you have a book or two you’d like to tell the group about, we’d love to hear it! All genres welcome. Book titles will be sent to participants after each session. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Check It Out Book Club: Aug. 25, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. For ages 16 and up. Calling all book enthusiasts! Do you love reading, but don’t know what to read next? Is your family tired of hearing about your latest book? Join us for Check It Out Book Club. Each month we invite you to check out a selected book and meet up online for a lively discussion. Our August meeting will cover Where’d You Go, Bernadette, by Maria Semple. Visit fvrl.ca to register and to place a hold on a copy.

FOOD/COOKING

• Cookbook Club: Aug. 19, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Do you love trying new recipes and sharing your cooking experiences, meal ideas, or culinary tips with others? Join us for Cookbook Club! Each month we will explore a culinary theme. For August we will be diving into a discussion of BBQ and grilling. Please come prepared to share your favourite BBQ and grilling recipes, cookbooks, magazines, or websites with the group. Register at fvrl.ca.

• Cookbook Club: Sept. 16, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all cooking enthusiasts! Do you love trying new recipes and sharing your cooking experiences, meal ideas, or culinary tips with others? Join us for Cookbook Club! Each month we will explore a culinary theme. For September we will be diving into a discussion of casseroles. Please come prepared to share your favourite casserole recipes, cookbooks, magazines, or websites with the group. Register at fvrl.ca.

HEALTH/WELLNESS

• Free Yoga Classes: various days and times; via Zoom; Deltasssist is now offering five free online yoga classes each week. Registration is ongoing and you can enjoy the classes from the comfort of your home. The Yoga for Stress Relief program runs Mondays from 6-7 p.m. (Yin Yoga), Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. (Restorative Yoga) and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. (Hatha Yoga). Meanwhile, the Yoga Towards Recovery program runs Mondays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. (Wind Down Yoga) and Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 a.m. (Rise & Shine Yoga). For more information or to register, email Carlee at carleef@deltassist.com.

• Healthy Relationships and Stress Management Group: Thursdays, starting Sept. 2, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; via Zoom; Deltassist is pleased to offer a free Healthy Relationships and Stress Management Group. This group will be in English and is for anyone who is 19 years and older and self-referred. This group will teach participants the skills of effective communication, problem-solving, listening, conflict resolution, impulse control, stress management and coping strategies in relationships that may or may not contain abuse. These groups are for people who have not been charged with or, are not currently facing charges related, to domestic violence. The group will meet for 12 weeks long, two hours per session. A pre-screening interview is required before participating. To register, please call Tejinder at 604-594-3455 (ext. #110).

MUSIC

• Ukulele Jam: Aug. 31, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. All “uked” up and no place to jam? All levels of experience are welcome at our fun and relaxed virtual ukulele circle. To register and/or to place a hold on one of the library’s ukuleles, visit fvrl.ca.

HOBBIES/CRAFTS

• Shabby Chic Summer Workshop: Aug. 17, 24 and 31, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; via Zoom; Hosted by Fraser Valley Regional Library. Calling all home decorators! Do you love making something new from something old? Join Naomi as she shares her own successes and errors after buying a 1940s house and slowly turning it into her dream home using her weekly grocery budget. Each week, we will explore a new room in your home with ideas for a comfortable, casual look using vintage accessories, pastels, and comfortable furniture. During the first session (Aug. 17) we will explore shopping for free materials. In week two (Aug. 24) we will discuss paint and fabric. Please come prepared to share your dreams and ideas for your home. In week three (Aug. 31) we will look at some easy whimsical touches. Please come prepared to share your dreams and ideas for your home. Register at fvrl.ca.

CLUBS

• The Canadian Federation of University Women – North Delta/Surrey Club: Our club is open to all women who support the mission and ideals of CFUW to address local, national, and international social justice issues. We advocate for appropriate social policy regarding women’s rights, equality, and education. Our club normally meets monthly from September to June for in person meetings but have now turned to Zoom meetings. Our club was unable to hold our annual book sale for the past two years due to COVID-19. The money raised from these book sales fund our five bursaries for North Delta high schools. We hope to be able to hold a book sale in the fall, if COVID restrictions are lifted. For more information about our club, contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter