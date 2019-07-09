Haney to serve up gourmet burgers, craft beer and Pete Seeger tribute

Wildwood Productions joins RJ Haney Heritage Village for evening of food, drink and music

Singers gather around producer Jake Jacobson as he strums the banjo during the Wildwood Productions’ Tribute to Pete Seeger concert at the Shuswap Theatre. Jacobson and company are bringing their Seeger tribute to RJ Haney Heritage Village on July 25. (File photo)

Gourmet burgers, craft beers and the music of Pete Seeger.

On Thursday, July 25, R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum, in partnership with Wildwood Productions, presents Burger, Beer and a tribute to the legendary folk singer.

Seeger was a fixture on nationwide radio in the 1940s, and had a string of hit records during the early ’50s as a member of the Weavers, most notably their recording of Lead Belly’s Goodnight, Irene, which topped the charts for 13 weeks in 1950.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at R.J. Haney Heritage Village or by calling 250-832-5243.

Read more: Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

Read more: Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

Gates open at 5 p.m., burgers and beer served at 5:30 and the show starts at 7 in the SASCU outdoor amphitheatre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

For more information, on this and other events, visit salmonarmmuseum.org or like Haneyheritage on Facebook. R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B Salmon Arm, across from Drivers Car and Truck Sales.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter