Joy Peters, Chad Baker, Timothy Weicker and Carly Pullin perform R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s 2016 dinner theatre feature, The Dress, inside the Mt. Ida chapel. (File photo)

Haney auditions for summer roles

Salmon Arm heritage park wants people to act and inform

Auditions for this season’s production of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will be on Friday, April 13 at 4 p.m. in Marjorie’s Tea Room at the Village.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is looking to hire four actor/interpreters.

The play is written and directed by local playwright Peter Blacklock and depicts the history of Salmon Arm.

Bring your resumes with a headshot and references with you to the audition and come prepared to show us your talents in acting, singing, dancing or playing a musical instrument.

The Village, Museum and Marjorie’s Tea Room offers a unique cultural heritage experience for the travelling and local public. The heritage interpreter/actor works with the general manager and visitor services department supporting the day-to-day operation of the Heritage Village and Museum, greeting visitors, leading tours of the site sharing its fascinating history. For more, contact Susan Mackie, general manager 250-832-5234, or email info@salmonarmmuseum.org.

Previous story
Flying high in Xtreme Theatre’s production of Aladdin
Next story
Strawberry Tea on Saturday

Just Posted

Haney auditions for summer roles

  • 23 hours ago

 

Rugby’s High School Stadium Series starts

  • 23 hours ago

 

CVKL communities team up to reveal area’s best tourist attractions

  • 23 hours ago

 

Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read