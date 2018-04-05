Haney auditions for summer roles

Auditions for this season’s production of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will be on Friday, April 13 at 4 p.m. in Marjorie’s Tea Room at the Village.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is looking to hire four actor/interpreters.

The play is written and directed by local playwright Peter Blacklock and depicts the history of Salmon Arm.

Bring your resumes with a headshot and references with you to the audition and come prepared to show us your talents in acting, singing, dancing or playing a musical instrument.

The Village, Museum and Marjorie’s Tea Room offers a unique cultural heritage experience for the travelling and local public. The heritage interpreter/actor works with the general manager and visitor services department supporting the day-to-day operation of the Heritage Village and Museum, greeting visitors, leading tours of the site sharing its fascinating history. For more, contact Susan Mackie, general manager 250-832-5234, or email info@salmonarmmuseum.org.