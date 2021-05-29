Hallmark’s ‘The Willows’ filming in Harrison Hot Springs

April showers have brought May filming signs in Agassiz-Harrison.

From May 27 to June 8, film crews and actors with Willow Resort Productions will be filming in Harrison Hot Springs, working on the upcoming Hallmark TV movie “The Willows.”

Filming will primarily take place at Harrison Hot Springs Resort, along Esplanade Avenue and Hot Springs Road. Aside from lights making the area look much brighter than usual at times, the production company expects minimal disruption to the neighbourhood. Filming will be on the grounds or inside the resort each day from May 27 to June 7 , and there will be drone filming over Harrison Lake on Saturday, May 29 .

RELATED: ‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet’: more details released about movie filmed in Agassiz-Harrison

RELATED: Hollywood North: Hallmark movie filming in Harrison Hot Springs

Director Jessica Harmon has returned to Harrison Hot Springs for the second year in a row; she directed “My Best Friend’s Bouquet,” which filmed in the Agassiz-Harrison area last summer, which was then under the working title of “Neverbrides.” “My Best Friend’s Bouquet” filmed along Esplanade Avenue and Naismith Avenue, at Muddy Waters Cafe, and at the Fraser River Lodge in Agassiz. Harmon has dozens of acting credits to her name, including “The 100,” iZombie” and “Supernatural.”

At this time, no plot or cast details are publicly available for “The Willows.”

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer