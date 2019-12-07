Hallmark movie homes featured on Abbotsford tour

The Mt. Lehman Christmas Home Tour takes place on two weekends this month. (Submitted photo)

A close-knit Abbotsford community is holding an event this month that features tours of homes featured in Hallmark Channel movies.

The Mt. Lehman Christmas Home Tour takes place starting Saturday, Dec. 14, with all proceeds going to International Justice Mission (IJM) Canada, which supports people rescued from human trafficking.

The six homes featured on the tour have been in more than 20 Hallmark movies, most of them Christmas-related.

One of the homes is the Tuscan Farm Gardens farmhouse, decorated with flowers from the farm to create a natural, botanical Christmas.

A family with seven grandsons is creating a miniature Christmas train scene in a secret room in the attic.

The other homes are Heronsbridge, a modern West Coast estate, a country farmhouse, a European-inspired cottage, and a rustic barn.

In each home, enjoy the way different families decorate for Christmas and hear stories from IJM’s work.

Savour complimentary Christmas treats and warm beverages served outdoors.

Guests can also purchase homemade jams, Tuscan Farm Gardens products, cookies and specialty coffees.

The self-guided tours run on Dec. 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 15 and 22 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Guests can arrive at any of the six homes to begin the tour, but it is recommended that they park at Tuscan Farm Gardens (6834 Mt. Lehman Rd.).

Maps will be provided, and homes participating in the tour will be clearly marked with a sign.

Tickets are $20 each or $50 for a family. They are available online at heronsbridge.wixsite.com/mtlehmanhometour or at the door.