Hagen takes the summer stage at Studio Live

Sarah Hagen takes to studio live for four performances. Photo by McKinnon Photography

Comox Valley pianist Sarah Hagen brings two solo piano programmes to Studio Live in the coming weeks.

On June 26 (7:30 p.m.) and 27 (10:30 a.m.) she presents Women Women! – a celebration of female composers, including works by Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, and an 18th-century sonata by Marianna Auenbrugger that she has deciphering from an old score.

On July 3 (7:30 p.m.) and 4 (10:30 a.m.), Hagen performs Musical Menagerie – a wild recital featuring works by Grieg and Chopin, among others, all inspired by flies and elephants and creatures in between.

Awarded as Ontario Contact’s 2017 Artist of the Year and the British Columbia Touring Council’s 2015 Artist of the Year, Hagen has performed in concert halls across Canada and in Europe.

The concerts are at various times on June 26 and 27 and July 3 and 4. Each performance will be 75 minutes long without intermission. Refreshments will be served after the evening performances and before the morning concerts.

Advance tickets are $22.99 and can be purchased online at www.sarahhagen.tickit.ca or by calling (416) 454-2363. Tickets at the door will be $25. Advance purchase is recommended as Hagen’s last Studio Live performances sold out.

The venue is located at Studio Live at 2679 Beaufort Avenue in Cumberland.