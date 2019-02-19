Gypsy jazz takes the Golden Civic Centre stage with Marc Atkinson Trio

Guitarists in Golden are going to want to check out the Marc Atkinson Trio at the Civic Centre on February 21 at 7:30 p.m., said Kicking Horse Culture director Bill Usher.

The Marc Atkinson Trio are among the headliners for this year's Django Festival at the Polish White Eagle Hall in James Bay on March 23 and 24. Photo by Kim McMechan

The string trio brings great lead soloists, each taking their turn on stage to create upbeat gypsy jazz music that will be an impressive performance to performers and music appreciators alike.

“The Trio is made up of two guitars and string bass. That’s a typical style of jazz from the ’30s and ’40s,” Usher explained. “So, for people who really like jazz and swing music, and just like musical brilliance, this has got it all.”

The Marc Atkinson Trio plays as part of Kicking Horse Culture’s annual Live Kicks lineup of concerts and performers at the Civic Centre.

Marc Atkinson is famous in B.C., playing for years in the Western Canada music scene. Most known for his work with The Bills, legendary folk and roots entertainers, the Marc Atkinson Trio is his own creation, bringing to life all that his catchy compositions can offer, with a team of guitarists and bassists to back them up. Atkinson is joined in this performance with Brett Martens on rhythm guitar, Scott White on stand up bass, and Cameron Wilson, a violinist and composer known for his “genre-crossing virtuosity and near-limitless musical creativity.”

Wilson plays with the National Broadcast Orchestra, Van Django, and Mariachi del Sol (amongst other ensembles); his compositions have been heard on the CBC, NPR, and the venerable BBC; and he’s recorded with everyone from Bryan Adams to Spirit of the West.

Atkinson is one of Canada’s Juno-nominated Western Canadian award-winning musicians, and leads the virtuosic group. Their music is melodically captivating, sensually charges, and ferociously, technically awe-inspiring.

Following the concert at the Civic Centre on February 21, the Marc Atkinson Trio will play a private show the next morning for school students.

Tickets to the Marc Atkinson Trio are available at the Art Gallery of Golden, or at the door on the night of the show.

