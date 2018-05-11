GVPL hosts fourth Emerging Local Authors Collection

Over 100 local authors will show off their books

Brenda Joy Scott, who recently published a children’s book, The Monster in the Basement, is one of over 100 of emerging authors who will be featured at an event at the Greater Victoria Public Library’s Central Branch on May 12. Photo contributed

For a Brentwood Bay woman, publishing her first book has been in the works for years.

“I’ve got so many books and stories in my head,” said Brenda Joy Scott. “I’ve wanted this so badly.”

Scott has self-published her first title, an illustrated children’s book called The Monster in the Basement through self-publisher, First Choice Books.

The story is inspired in part by the children Scott works with everyday at a local daycare.

“The kids at the daycare love the book,” she said. “The children give me all the kinds of ideas.”

Scott has wanted to write a book for a long time, but she never thought she’d also be illustrating them, too. Writing the book took two years, but Scott said she’s got several more in the works and hopes to have them out by the end of the year.

On May 12, Scott will be one of 100 other local authors displaying their books at the Greater Victoria Public library’s Emerging Local Authors collection.

The free event is open to the public and will feature 129 books that were published between 2013 and 2017, and include self-published, independent and small press works as well as ebooks.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Central Branch Courtyard at 735 Broughton St. For more information you can visit https://www.gvpl.ca/virtual-branch/emerging-local-authors/

