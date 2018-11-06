Guitarist of the Year David Gogo coming to iconic Okanagan venue

Six-time Juno Award nominee and Maple Blues Guitarist of the Year (x 3) David Gogo is having a CD release party at the Dream Café Nov. 17.

The Penticton concert comes on the heels of the of his 15th studio album, 17 Vultures, billed as one of his most diverse works to date.

Gogo, whose cousin Paul Gogo is the keyboardist for Trooper, has racked up a long list of accolades since bursting onto the Canadian music scene in 1994 with his self-titled album.

Related: Iconic Okanagan music venue getting youthful injection

Described as an incredibly skilled and dynamic performer, “effortlessly ripping up the stage as a lead guitarist” he has also has a solid reputation for his acoustic performances.

His engaging character makes him the perfect fit for the iconic Penticton venue, as he’s well known for sharing his entertaining stories from the road between songs.

17 Vultures is a mix of five original songs and a selection of cover songs from a diverse cross sections of musicians ranging from the Beatles to Barbecue Bob to Bob Dylan.

Related: What’s on – nightlife events in Penticton and the South Okanagan

It’s backed by a core rhythm section of Pat Steward on drums (Bryan Adams, The Odds, Colin James, Jimmy Barnes) and Ben Dwyer (the son of jazz legend Phil Dwyer) on electric and upright bass.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the Dream Café at 67 Colourful Front St.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.