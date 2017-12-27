Guitarist David Sossa opens Chemainus Classical Concerts year with musical journey

He'll take listeners through the history of the guitar in brilliant style

David Sossa is a brilliant guitarist, who will play in many styles in this show. (Submitted)

Chemainus Classical Concerts is starting off 2018 with a special show, The Guitar Around the World, featuring David Sossa on guitar.

He’ll be playing Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at lovely St. Michael’s Church, in downtown Chemainus.

A brilliant classical guitarist, he will take listeners on a musical tour through the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Germany and Japan.

Sossa plays

The concert will include music by Narváez, Weiss, Paganini, Tárrega, and Piazzola, following the development of the guitar and related instruments from the 1500s to the 20th century.

Tickets are $20 at the door, with under 18s getting in for $5.

Advance tickets are $17 each. Get them at Owl’s Nest Bistro, Chemainus, Ten Old Books, Duncan, and Best Western Plus Chemainus Inn, or book by phoning 250-748-8383.