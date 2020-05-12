Guitar/vocals duo in another Surrey ‘Digital Stage’ concert Friday night

The next “Digital Stage” concert presented by Surrey Civic Theatres will feature guitar player Sami Ghawi and singer Maya Rae, this Friday evening (May 15) starting at 7 p.m.

The online initiative is designed to “support local artists and performers that audiences can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

The showcase, to be shown on facebook.com/SurreyCivicTheatres, will feature “eclectic pop, jazz favourites and soulful originals” performed by the duo, who began working together in 2011 when Rae was just nine years of age.

“Upon hearing her voice, Ghawi says he knew Rae was destined to be a star,” according to an event advisory. “Rae’s first ever live stage performance was at West Beach (the bar in White Rock) with Sami for FUSIONpresents Sunday Night Jam. Since then, the duo has performed together across the province for thousands of audience members and have collaborated on many original songs.”

Ghawi said being offered such a platform to perform and get paid, at a time when all scheduled live shows have been cancelled, “is a huge blessing. I think audiences will enjoy an hour of quality entertainment that’s engaging, and also a community builder,” he stated.

• RELATED STORY from 2018: Surrey as ‘Music City’: Musician and business group sound off about the possibilities.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader