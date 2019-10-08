Guitar-makers to gather in Errington

Courtesy of Bob Herbison - The Islands Luthier Guild Show will take place at the Errington War Memorial Hall on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show features luthiers from around Vancouver Island, including students from the Summit School of Guitar Building. Pictured: Mike Whitney and Harrison Voss work on their musical creations.

An array of handmade instruments will be on display at the Errington War Memorial Hall on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Islands Luthiers Guild Show will be returning to the hall for its eighth year of showcasing locally made guitars and other instruments.

The show takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hall, and will showcase a range of instruments, including guitars, ukuleles, harps, banjos, mandolins, dulcimers, violins and middle eastern ouds.

There will also be accessories like amplifiers, guitar straps and stands on hand.

Organizer Bob Herbison says that in addition to browsing the instruments, it’s an opportunity to chat with local makers.

“It’s quite an eclectic crowd, and lots of questions. And that’s the cool thing – you can ask the question ‘why did you make it that way?’ and ‘if you make it this way, what does that do?’ and they can tell you the answer, because they built it,” said Herbison.

“I think that’s unique. You don’t often get that chance when you go into a store.”

More than 20 luthiers from across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Powell River will be on hand to talk shop and show off their handiwork. Students of Qualicum’s Summit School of Guitar Building and Repair will also be around with their latest creations.

“It’s sort of a reunion amongst the luthiers that do come… they get together and they talk shop, it’s kind of neat. It’s also a bit of a sort of a mixing of the musical community in the area, because a lot of people who play music will come. They’ll try out somebody’s new guitar, and see what they think, that kind of thing,” said Herbison.

Wood suppliers will be around as well for those interested in shopping raw materials. Admission is free for all.