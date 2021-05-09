Guerrilla Gigs returning to Revelstoke this summer

Though Summer Street Fest has once again been put on hold due to pandemic restrictions around gatherings, Guerrilla Gigs are back for a second summer.
Arts Revelstoke will be presenting 16 tiny concerts in iconic locations around Revelstoke, taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 3 to August 25.
Tickets will be $20 and will go on sale a week before the event on the Arts Revelstoke website.
Catch the Canadian indie/folk/bluegrass sit-down-on-a-blanket-at-sunset tunes, by bands from Revelstoke and neighbouring communities.
Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, hammocks, and other outdoor comforts are encouraged!
See artsrevelstoke.com/programs/guerrilla-gigs for more information and to buy tickets.
