Guerrilla Gigs expands line up for second summer

Arts Revelstoke is hosting 16 shows at secret locations in the area starting July 3

While Revelstoke Summer Street fest is on hold once again, Arts Revelstoke is bringing back the Guerrilla Gigs concert series this summer.

This season will see 16 live shows in intimate, iconic locations around Revelstoke.

“We have some amazing treats in store including legendary Canadian artists Harry Manx and Jill Barber, along with the Kootenay’s favourite dance bands Shred Kelly and Moontricks,” said the news release.

If you are partial to a bigger sound, they have several indie bands from Alberta including Celeigh Cardinal (Juno winner in 2020) with her full band, the rocking Scenic Route To Alaska and emerging artist Wyatt C. Louis with his band from Calgary.

For all you folk lovers out there husband-wife duo Pharis and Jason Romero, who also just won a Juno award, will be performing.

Guerrilla Gigs also features bands from closer to home, Street Fest and LUNA favourites including Under the Rocks, Leila Neverland, Small Town Artillery and Chicken-Like Birds.

Of course, no festival line-up in Revelstoke would be complete without featuring some of our own home-grown talent.

Partial to Pie kick off the Guerrilla Gigs in rocking style followed by a new Revelstoke band, Shoestring Necktie, featuring some of Revelstoke’s most talented local musicians.

Maggie May Davis will be launching her new album One Way Ticket with the original Kootenay studio band and Myra Morrison and Denis Severino are back with some swinging bluegrass and step dancing to boot.

Concerts will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from July 3 to August 25. Tickets will be $20 and go on sale two days before each event at 9 a.m. on the Arts Revelstoke website. Locations are top secret and will only be announced to ticket holders. Sign up for their newsletter for up-to-date information, weekly gig reminders, ticket release dates and special ticket giveaways.

Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, hammocks and other outdoor comforts are encouraged!

The line up:

July 3- Partial to Pie

July 7-Shoestring Necktie

July 10-Scenic Route to Alaska

July 14-Myra Morrison & Denis Severino

July 17-May Davis

July 21-Pharis & Jason Romero

July 24-Shred Kelly

July 28-Wyatt C. Louis

July 31-Harry Manx

Aug. 4-Chicken-Like Birds

Aug. 7-Celeigh Cardinal

Aug. 11-Small Town Artillery

Aug. 14-Moontricks

Aug. 18-Under the Rocks

Aug. 21- Leila Neverland

Aug. 25-Jill Barber

