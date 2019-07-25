Great lineup, great art at Comox’s Filberg Festival

The Filberg Festival has always been known for its long-standing tradition of featuring exceptional Canadian talent when it comes to entertainment, and this year is no exception. Headliners over the BC Day long weekend include: Barney Bentall, Jim Byrnes, Ken Lavigne, Marcus Mosely Ensemble and Tiller's Folly. See the full line up at https://filbergfestival.com/the-festival/entertainment/

The Filberg Festival has always been known for its long-standing tradition of featuring exceptional Canadian talent when it comes to entertainment, and this year is no exception. Headliners over the BC Day long weekend include: Barney Bentall, Jim Byrnes, Ken Lavigne, Marcus Mosely Ensemble and Tiller’s Folly. See the full line up at https://filbergfestival.com/the-festival/entertainment/

The 2019 Filberg Festival is also proud to showcase a curated selection of 135 talented artisans and makers of fine art in a variety of media, ranging from metalwork, pottery, toys, woodcrafts, jewelry, paintings, glass, textiles and specialty foods. All participating artisans are jury-selected based on talent and diversity.

Gate admission is charged at the Filberg Festival, as it is the primary fundraiser for the not-for-profit organization which has the responsibility of restoring and maintaining the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park’s site and buildings (https://filberg.com).

Advance festival tickets are available online at https://filberg.tickit.ca, and at the Filberg Lodge Gift Shop and all Vancouver Island Thrifty Foods locations.

The Comox Valley Cycling Coalition will once again be providing secure bicycle parking during the festival. Donations for this service are always appreciated to support the advocacy and education work of the coalition.

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District are offering free transit fares Aug. 3-5. Regular service is offered on Saturday and Sunday, and special service on Monday. View the schedule and plan your trip online at bctransit.com/comox-valley.

The Filberg Festival offers a Park & Ride shuttle service for $5 per vehicle available from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Parking is located at 2137 Comox Ave., Comox (at the old St. Joseph’s Hospital site).

In order to make the Filberg Festival a reality it takes the support of the community which includes over 300 volunteers, the Town of Comox, the Province of BC and organizations such as Peninsula Co-Op, Thrifty Foods, CTV, Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty, Canadian Western Bank, Comox By The Sea, Slegg Building Materials, Pacific Audio Works, WestJet, Harbour Air Group and Odlum Brown.