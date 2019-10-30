Great Bear Rainforest film screens at NIC

World Community hosts a screening of director Mirjam Leuze's new documentary The Whale and The Raven

Journey via film to Whale Point and Fin Island research outposts in the Great Bear coastal region and meet the remarkable people who call this place home including leaders of the Gitga’at First Nation and whale researchers Hermann Meuter and Janie Wray.

World Community hosts a screening of director Mirjam Leuze’s new documentary, The Whale and The Raven (100 min) on Nov. 5th at 7 p.m. in the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College, Courtenay.

The film illuminates the many issues that have drawn whale researchers, the Gitga’at First Nation, and the Government of B.C. into a complex conflict.

As the Gitga’at First Nation struggles to protect their territory against the pressure and promise of the gas industry, caught in between are countless other beings who live here: humpbacks, orcas, and porpoises who use the Kitimat fjord system as a feeding ground- and playground.

The rhythm of the film mirrors the life in the region, taking the time to reflect on people’s thoughts, on the heartbeats of the forest, and allowing viewers to discover this unique and stunningly beautiful land and seascape at the pace of its wildlife.

To see the film trailer, go to www.worldcommunity.ca. Admission is by donation. Everyone is welcome. FMI: Janet (250-337-5412).