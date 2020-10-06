Grave Tales resurrected at Fort Langley National Historic Site

The annual Halloween-themed walking tours will be adults only this year due to COVID-19

Grave Tales returns to the Fort Langley National Historic Site with advance tickets available online and COVID-19 precautions. (FLNHS)

Get into the spirit of Halloween by signing up for the Fort Langley National Historic Site’s spooky walking tour.

During the two-hour Grave Tales historic walking tours, heritage interpreters tell tales of misfortune in Fort Langley’s streets, cemeteries, and inside the Hudson’s Bay Company fort.

Why couldn’t the skeleton get tickets for Grave Tales? ðŸ’€ He had no body to go with! ðŸ˜‚ Tickets for this event are almost sold out, secure your spot today âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/U41rldovuH pic.twitter.com/MlaAJd41fN — FortLangleyNHS (@FortLangleyNHS) October 5, 2020

Grave Tales starts Thursday Oct. 8. The tours are Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 30 but unfortunately this year’s walking tours through historic Fort Langley will be limited to adults only. The adult-only format is one of the changes made due to COVID-19.

“Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts,” explained Jade Szymanski, acting promotions officer. “For Grave Tales we have reduced group sizes for this outdoor event to 10 from 25 as it has been in the past years.”

Sessions will head out from the historic site at 7, 8 or 9 p.m., and are limited to 10 adults per group to allow for physical distancing. Masks must be work during the tours. The cost is $22 per person and advance tickets are required. (Book tickets) In the past, the tours wound up back at the fort for a warm drink and treat but the fort cafe is closed so that too has been removed from the tour. Participants do no go into any buildings during the tour that is just shy of two kilometres in distance.

People are advised to dress for the weather including comfortable shoes and that the event will include walking through cemeteries.

“We’ve modified the tour route to avoid busy and crowded areas,” Szymanski said.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times