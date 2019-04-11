Grans to Grans, Mother’s Garage Sale coming up in Trail

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 11 to April 17

Community

• Friday, Wooden Hanger, 4 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans (fundraiser for the Stephen Lewis Foundation) is having a Ladies Night Out and Fashion Show. Wine, appetizers and gift basket donated by local businesses. Tickets $25, available at Wooden Hanger, located at 1396 Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, 10 a.m. until noon. for Mothers Unite Garage Sale. Gym will be turned into a giant garage sale with all items suitable for children from newborn to 12 years.

• Tuesday (April 16), Trail Ferraro Foods, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for The Clothesline Project. Powerful display of hand-painted T-shirts created by local women to reflect on their experience of violence and their desire for an abuse-free community.

• Wednesday (April 17), VISAC Gallery, 6:30 p.m., Lower Columbia Unitarians will host an Open House. All welcome to come by, have a snack and learn about this growing community group. Recently affiliated with the Canadian Unitarian Council, the group meets to deepen connections, take action for a better world, and engage in a free and responsible search for truth and meaning. Event will include live music, refreshments and more. Guests invited to check out visual displays, watch a short introductory video, have a chat with members and take home an information packet. Because Unitarians are known for “deeds, not creeds”, the group will also be accepting donations by cash or cheque for the United Church food bank. For information email lowercolumbiaunitarians@gmail.com.

Health

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 1 p.m. Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors will meet in the smaller hall lounge, located at 1300 Pine Ave. in downtown Trail. Short presentation on strokes: recognizing signs, understanding what it does, risks and prevention. All welcome. Call 250.362.5767 if ride needed.

• Tuesday (April 16), Holy Trinity Church, 10 a.m. Area Right to Life Society will hold their AGM in the upstairs meeting room. Located 2012 Third Ave. East Trail. All welcome.

Theatre

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Teck Family Series presents The 26 Letter Dance. Journey into the world of letters and words in this bold and playful work.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 2 p.m. for Noah. Experience this extraordinary Bible story as it comes to life in jaw-dropping scale as Noah leads live animals inside the Ark, with sets towering four stories above the stage. Filmed before a live audience, escape the treacherous flood and become immersed in this incredible production. Also showing Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Village Rockstars. In a small village in northeast India, 10-year-old Dhunu dreams of having her own rock band.

Music

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Pipe Bands Anniversary Celebration. Trail Pipe Band celebrates 95 years and the Kootenay Kilties Pipe Band, one century of piping. Highland dancers and special musical guests.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, Pottery Club Spring Show and Sale. Planters, chimes, pots and more. Open Tues. to Thurs. 10 a.m. til 6 p.m., Fridays noon til 6 p.m. Runs until May 17.

Upcoming

• April 18, Webster Elementary School gym, noon to 2 p.m. for Webster Lion Pride Community Spring Tea. All welcome. Entry by donation. Then from 5:30-8 p.m. Spring Fundraising Market & Silent Auction, also by donation. Vendor and garage tables available. For info contact websterpac@gmail.com. Proceeds to Supplying Our Pride initiative.

• April 20, Trail and Greater Area, Trash to Treasure Day. Collect unwanted items and place curbside where treasure hunters can access them. Remove remaining items by 4 p.m.

• April 27, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market kicks off the season. Vendors and musician Jason Thomas.

• April 27, Trail Legion, 1-3 p.m. Spring Tea hosted by Ladies Auxiliary. Door prizes, bake table. Admission $3.50.

• April 27, Bailey Theatre, 7-9 p.m. Trail Harmony Choir Spring Concert. An evening of music, singing and dance by local artists and groups.

• April 28, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Kootenay Festival of the Arts presents The Highlights Concert. Admission by donation.

• May 8, City of Trail, Silver City Days kicks off annual carnival, with family fun, food vendors and live entertainment. Runs through to May 12. Details coming soon.

• May 26, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. Greater Trail MS Walk. Start time 11 a.m. Walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future.

